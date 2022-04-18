ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Warming Trend Gets Underway Tuesday

By Shane Holinde
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our day after Easter felt like one in February! Readings stay chilly into Tuesday, but much warmer air is coming!. It will be a cold start to Tuesday and afternoon temperatures also stay below average. Wednesday will be...

www.wbko.com

KVIA

StormTRACK Weather: The warming trend begins

Happy Thursday! The forecast looks great for today so get out and enjoy the weather if you can. The winds will be calm and the day will be filled with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid and low 70s today, near-record high temperatures this weekend.
KFOR

Warm and Windy Today, But Storms Move In Tuesday

After a chilly start this morning, we’ll see nice weather this afternoon. We’ll see sunny skies with highs ranging from the mid-60’s across Northern Oklahoma to the mid-80’s across Southern parts of the state. Our next chance of storms moves in Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see severe...
KCBD

Warming trend continues through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above-average temps expected from now through the weekend with calmer winds and plenty of sunshine- the perfect mix for a spring weekend. Warmer today across the South Plains with highs in the 70s. We saw plenty more sunshine and much calmer winds compared to the last several days and that will be the trend moving forward.
WBKO

Showers Likely Tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a sunny start, clouds took over Wednesday afternoon. This comes ahead of a system moving in for tonight. Warmer air has made its return, though, and it will stick around into the weekend!. Rain moves in later tonight and continues for the first half...
City
Bowling Green, KY
WJBF.com

Winds Calm Tonight, Warming Trend Starts Tomorrow

As of 6:30PM Sunday- Today is started out very similar to yesterday with a beautiful sunrise and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Also like yesterday, we are under a couple of weather alerts. There is a Red Flag Warning for our western counties and a Lake Wind Advisory which includes Augusta and Aiken. These are both in effect until 8PM today. Expect gusts from 20-25 mph and relative humidity between 15-20%. They are calming down however, and while you should still keep things inside that could blow away, stay off the water, drive carefully, and do not burn outside, we are a lot more better off than we were earlier, or even yesterday. Fires can still spread rapidly tonight due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Also be aware that winds could blow trees down and cause power outages.
KTAL

Sunshine continues as warming trend begins

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday and will stick around into next week. A warming trend will begin Thursday with highs warming into the 80s by the end of the weekend. Our next chance of storms holds off until the middle of next week. One more day of below-normal temperatures:...
KTAL

Warming trend leads to possible severe storms Wednesday

Above-normal temperatures returned to the ArkLaTex Friday and will stick around through the middle of next week. Another strong disturbance will bring the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday. A sunny and warm weekend: Temperatures Friday got off to another cold start as lows Friday morning were in the...
WBKO

A Summer Preview!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain moved out early Thursday, but low clouds persisted into the rest of the day. Clouds thin out tonight, setting us up for GREAT weather Friday!. Friday looks FANTASTIC! Abundant sunshine returns with highs soaring into the low 80s. This weekend will be a good one to spend outside. It’ll be breezy and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s! Showers roll in late Sunday and drag into Monday, with a few thunderstorms also possible. We’ll see a cool down into the work week next week. Highs stick to the low 70s and 60s through Wednesday. Overnight lows may come close to scattered frost territory Tuesday night, with upper 30s projected.
WBKO

South Breezes to Send in Much Warmer Air!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday brought abundant sunshine back to the region, although temperatures will still well below normal. We’ll have one more nippy night before much warmer readings return Wednesday!. Wednesday will be warmer, with highs back in the upper 60s. Scattered showers move in Wednesday night...
WBKO

Sunshine dominates today, but temperatures stay cool

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning was downright cold! More sunshine will make today warmer than yesterday!. Enjoy today’s sunshine because more clouds return tomorrow. Wednesday will be warmer, with highs back in the upper 60s. Scattered showers move in Wednesday night and some rain looks to linger into the first half of Thursday. Temperatures will be back to seasonable on Thursday, with highs in the lower 70s. Get ready for a summer preview, with highs in the 80s for three days in a row! It will be one of the nicest weekends we’ve have in some time!
WBKO

Warmer today, with rain tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a lovely morning, but we are still on track to see showers tonight into tomorrow. Scattered rain tonight into the first half of Thursday. A summer preview on the way. Storm chances return next week. Clouds are thickening up ahead of rain...
