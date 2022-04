I am currently in the 11th grade and I’m offering this op-ed to share my experiences, in the hope that we can create a more inclusive environment for students in California. For three years – from 7th through 9th grade – I avoided using the bathroom at my school. Though I had not yet “come out” to even my family as transgender, I was uncomfortable with using either the boys’ or girls’ restrooms. My school had no accessible all-gender restrooms, so unless it was just impossible, I would hold it in all day until I was home.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO