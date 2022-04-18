ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: 'This Is Not Going To Be Eradicated,' Individuals Should Assess Risk, Fauci Says

By Zak Failla
 20 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical advisor Photo Credit: The White House

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that with a new wave of COVID-19 cases potentially on the horizon as new sub-variants emerge, it will be up to Americans to assess their own risk and potential to spread the virus.

Fauci cautioned that with new infections on the rise across the country, it will be up to individuals to help curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“It's going to be a person's decision about the individual risks they're going to take," Fauci told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. “This is not going to be eradicated and it's not going to be eliminated.

”So you're going to make a question and an answer for yourself, for me as an individual, for you as an individual,” he continued. "What is my age? What is my status? Do I have people at home who are vulnerable that if I bring the virus home there may be a problem?”

Fauci added that while "there is concern that we are seeing an uptick in cases," it's "not unexpected that you're going to see an uptick when you pull back on the mitigation methods.”

COVID-19 cases may be on the rise, health officials said, but with the vaccination and booster shots becoming more widespread, the number of severe cases of the virus is on the decline.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), for the first time, the number of patients in the US being treated for COVID-19 in ICUs is under 2,000 - compared to approximately 30,000 when President Joe Biden took office.

During his appearance, Fauci urged those who are eligible to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as they are eligible, calling it the “best way to mitigate living with some degree of virus in the community.”

“We’re watching it very carefully,” he said. “Hopefully we’re not going to see increased severity.”

