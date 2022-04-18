Rally for school safety outside of Eldorado High School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On April. 19, at 3 p.m. the Education Support Employees Association (ESEA) is planning to rally outside of Eldorado high school, located at 1139 North Linn Lane. This announcement comes as the Clark County School District has experienced a large increase in the amount of violence within its schools.

The goal of the event is to bring attention to the rising amount of violence within the Clark County School District. Parents, students, and concerned community members are invited to support ESEA in their efforts to bring awareness to this issue.

ESEA is the recognized bargaining agent of Education Support Professionals in Clark County and an affiliate of both the Nevada State Education Association and the National Education Association.

