Miami-dade County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-18 10:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Amador, Calaveras by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Calaveras County in northern California Southern Amador County in northern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 511 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Valley Springs, or near Paloma, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Campo Seco around 520 PM PDT. Paloma and San Andreas around 545 PM PDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Polk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN CEDAR AND NORTHWESTERN POLK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeastern Polk County until 615PM.
POLK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dallas, Greene, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dallas; Greene; Polk A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DALLAS...SOUTHERN POLK AND NORTH CENTRAL GREENE COUNTIES At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Morrisville, or 9 miles south of Bolivar, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Pleasant Hope... Fair Play Morrisville... Halfway Aldrich... Eudora Brighton... Foose TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Locations in and near Keams Canyon, Kaibito, Canyon De Chelly, Chinle, Kayenta, Wupatki N.M., Tuba City, and Navajo N.M. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Patchy blowing dust and reduced visibility at times.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Civil Emergency Message issued for Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:51:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Rutherford Missing Person The following message is transmitted at the request of Rutherford County EMA. Missing 85 yr old with dementia. 5` Tall. Blue pants brown shirt in the 2900 block are of E Compton Road. If located Call Rutherford County Sheriff`s Office.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar, Dade, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 16:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near area lakes, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Polk The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Western Polk County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Dade County in southwestern Missouri * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 451 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stockton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stockton Lake... Stockton State Park Stockton... Humansville Fair Play... Dadeville Aldrich... Umber View Heights Bearcreek... Masters Caplinger Mills... Cane Hill Arnica... Eudora Dunnegan... Bona HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Gila County, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In and around the locations of Flagstaff, Williams, Munds Park, Payson, Strawberry, Doney Park, and Young * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cedar, Dallas, Polk, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cedar; Dallas; Polk; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Western Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Polk County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bolivar, Nevada, El Dorado Springs, Buffalo, Stockton, Humansville, Sheldon and Fair Play. This includes the following low water crossings Clear Creek at Rebel Road, Lindley Creek at Mathis Road, Ingalls Creek at Highway HH, Bear Creek at 60th Road and Weaubleau Creek at Highway V. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Continue to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans which could blow away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles may be subject to blow over due to strong crosswinds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest crosswinds will continue to be on west-northwest to south-southeast oriented roadways.
LYON COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 07:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In and around the locations of Jacob Lake, Fredonia, Page, Lees Ferry, Grand Canyon Village, Supai, and North Rim * WHEN...From 7 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with locally higher amounts in the Upper Cottonwoods. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to noon MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Occasional winter driving conditions are possible on mountain routes. Traction restrictions may be enacted.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dallas, Laclede, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dallas; Laclede; Webster; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northern Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 558 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles northeast of Fair Grove, or 11 miles northwest of Marshfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Marshfield... Morgan Conway... Niangua Duncan... Twin Bridges Elkland... Rader Charity This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 99 and 114. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Amador, Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; San Joaquin; Stanislaus A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT FOR EASTERN SAN JOAQUIN...NORTHERN STANISLAUS...WEST CENTRAL CALAVERAS AND SOUTHWESTERN AMADOR COUNTIES At 502 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Valley Springs, or 7 miles southwest of Paloma, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Campo Seco around 515 PM PDT. Valley Springs around 525 PM PDT. San Andreas around 545 PM PDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of strong winds. Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas on Friday. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT /1 AM CDT/ FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds at 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ Friday to midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ Friday night. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are likely. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust may magnify already difficult travel conditions.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of strong winds. Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas on Friday. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT /1 AM CDT/ FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds at 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...From 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ Friday to midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ Friday night. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are likely. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust may magnify already difficult travel conditions.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Eagar-Springerville and Saint Johns. * WINDS...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; White Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Location in and near Heber, Show Low, Greer, and Pinetop. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Friday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins; Sherman; Wallace DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...027...079...080...081 252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South at 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Extreme and unpredictable fire behavior. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS

