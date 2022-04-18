ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

How you can help keep Colorado Springs clean, and name a street sweeper!

By Ashley Eberhardt, Ashley Nanfria
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rao2l_0fCz46ET00

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is launching a new initiative aimed at reducing litter and trash found around the city.

Trash cleanup on southern Colorado’s major roadways

The initiative is called Keep It Clean COS , and was created after the city received a thousand complaints about trash just last year. The new plan will focus on cleaning up trash from medians, streets, and highways, and also challenge people at home to clean up their own property or business.

“Unfortunately, think we have a lot of citizens that just don’t for one reason or another, aren’t as mindful as they should be in being careful to make sure they’re not generating litter. Some I just flat out see throwing down stuff right after they use it,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers on Monday at a press conference.

The $2.7 million initiative is funded from the city’s federal reserves. With the money, the city will purchase four new street sweepers and add more workers out on the roads to remove trash.

That’s where the community comes in.

As they want you to help pick up around your home and neighborhood. By hosting a clean up event or report to the city when you see problem areas.

“We’re putting out a community challenge to businesses and private citizens alike. To clean up your private property, to secure your trash and be a good steward of our city’s beauty and esthetics,” Suthers said.

To celebrate the pending arrival of the new street sweepers, the city launched a “name the street sweeper” promotion for one of the new sweepers. Residents are invited to submit names for consideration, the more creative, the better!

To submit your name ideas, and to learn more about how you can help clean up our city, head over to coloradosprings.gov/keepitclean

The winning name will be announced in May.

Mayor Suthers also announced a new citywide award for cleaning up too through a new “Keep It Clean COS Spirit of the Springs Award.”

The award will be given annually to a single person or volunteer community group. To nominate, visit the city’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Colorado Springs Airport drops mask requirements

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, a federal judge struck down the Centers for Disease Control’s mask mandate for public transportation. In response to the ruling, the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) released a statement saying, in part, “effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Teenage girl missing from Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Sierra Rodriguez was reported missing from her home Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. She is 5’1″ tall and weighs approximately 90 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white […]
CANON CITY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

New red light cameras go live Monday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has reported that, as part of its “Red Light Safety Camera Program,” two new red light cameras will go live in Colorado Springs on Monday. One of the new cameras is located at Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Fox 59

How to keep the air in your home clean and fresh

INDIANAPOLIS — Most people don’t realize how dirty the air in their home actually is, Renee Lucas of LCS Heating & Cooling tells us. If you’re skeptical, she recommends Googling it to look at some of the studies that have been published. Lucas, co-owner of Indy-based LCS,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Sweeper#Uban Construction
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow possible in Colorado during multi-day storm

More snow is expected to hit Colorado this weekend and it could drop a few inches to about a foot in the mountain region. The current hazardous weather report from the National Weather Service states that four to eight inches could fall on elevated peaks in western Colorado and eastern Utah, with the most snow expected in northern ranges. This storm would stretch from Friday through Sunday, with locally higher amounts possible. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Explosion rocks Western Slope town in Colorado, injuring multiple people

Emergency crews responded to an explosion in downtown Montrose on Wednesday afternoon at about 3 PM. The explosion and subsequent fire was located on the corner of North 1st Street, between Park Avenue and Uncompahgre Avenue, according to Montrose Fire-Rescue. A report from 9News would later clarify that the incident took place inside of Hartman Brothers medical supply.
MONTROSE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire deemed human-caused, started "a few feet" off trail

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the recent 'NCAR fire' was human-caused, started just feet off-trail. A recent press release from the organization details that the fire was started by a person "just a few feet off" Bear Canyon Trail, but that they have no active leads on who may have caused it. Whether or not the start of the blaze is thought to be intentional was not addressed.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXRM

Peak Vista opens new health center in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Peak Vista, a non-profit that provides health care for people facing access barriers, opened its newest health center in downtown Colorado Springs on Wednesday. The new location on East Las Vegas Street will replace Peak Vista’s health center at Rio Grande and will provide medical, dental, behavioral health, and care coordination services […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Prescription drug take back in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to host a prescription drug take back event. The take back program provides convenient locations across the nation for the public to drop off unneeded or old medications to be disposed of safely. Between the hours of 10:00 a.m. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police: Man goes on robbery spree in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is behind bars after police say he robbed several convenience stores at gunpoint early Thursday morning. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at 2:12 a.m. Thursday, a suspect entered a convenience store in the 2500 block of Airport Road, which is near the Pikes Peak Children’s Museum. He […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Multiple crews working to contain fire near Woodland Park

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - On Wednesday, crews from the United States Forest Service and resources from El Paso County worked to contain a 3 acre fire burning east southeast of Woodland Park. Crews will monitor the fire through the night and they say residents may see the fire...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy