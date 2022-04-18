Disaster Training Event April 19 at the Dubuque Regional Airport

Save on Gas. Check. Stay in shape. Check. Come on warm weather! Get ready to break out your bikes Dubuque! For those of you that didn’t know, the City of Dubuque maintains a comprehensive 53-mile bike and hike trail system. This system includes 28 miles of on-street routes and 25 miles of paved trails for walking, hiking, and biking. This off-road transportation system includes trails at the John G. Bergfeld Recreation Area, Eagle Point Park, Port of Dubuque, Chaplain Schmitt Memorial Island, and Peosta Channel. On-street areas include sections of the Mississippi River Trail through Downtown, the Millwork District, and the Washington and North End Neighborhoods.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO