Ten acres north of downtown Heber City could soon become protected open space in an effort to turn that land into a nature park. The city pitched a plan to the Wasatch County Open Lands Board Tuesday to put trails, benches, fishing ponds and boardwalks at the site that currently only has grass, trees and creeks. The land is divided into two 5-acre parcels, one that the city purchased in August 2021 and another that the city has under contract. Even though the parcels share a boundary with Muirfield Dog Park, the plan isn’t to extend the dog accommodations.

HEBER CITY, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO