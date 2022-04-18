ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh rent up 23% in just one year, report shows

WRAL
 3 days ago

WRAL News

Triangle employers looking to fill as many as 50,000 jobs, data show

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The Triangle job market remains in good shape, as North Carolina’s unemployment rate continues to drop and local employers added thousands of new job openings last week. As TechWire covered recently, the NC Department of Commerce released its latest seasonally-adjusted unemployment figures showing that...
JOBS
WCNC

3 Charlotte Walmarts among stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Agriculture inspectors fined 42 stores, including five in Mecklenburg County, in the first quarter of 2022 for excessive overcharging at the cash register. State records show the number of stores fined for the problem has nearly doubled in just the last six...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Boston

Cost Of One-Bedroom Apartment Rentals In Boston Up 27% Year-To-Year

BOSTON (CBS) — We now know how many people left city life behind during the pandemic. New census numbers show Boston and surrounding communities lost more than three percent of their population in the 15 months of COVID lockdowns and restrictions. That means nearly 30,000 people moved out. These numbers were recorded in July. Since then, most COVID restrictions have been dropped and people began moving back into Suffolk County, driving up rent prices. According to Zumper, the average rent cost for a one-bedroom apartment in Boston is $2,660, up 27% year-to-year. Boston’s rent is the third most expensive in the country after New York City and San Francisco. “We’re no longer a little city like we once were. We are growing as a city and we need to look at how we’re going to accommodate people that want to live here,” said real estate expert Joshua Stephens. According to Stephens, until Boston builds more housing, many young professionals will be forced to think about moving into other communities or get a roommate.
BOSTON, MA
KCEN TV NBC 6

Money Talks: The rent is going up

TEMPLE, Texas — Inflation seems to be everywhere, especially when it comes to rent prices. Many renters have recently seen an increase in rent due to the ownerships taxes and insurance going up due to rising values. So are there any tips to keep that rent payment in check?
TEMPLE, TX
cbs17

8 Raleigh streets slated for speed limit reductions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh’s transportation department is recommending the city lower speed limits on eight more streets. Under the city’s speed limit reduction rules, streets with average daily volumes greater than 4,000. vehicles per day can have speed limits reduced to 30 miles...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Paycheck growth outpacing inflation in North Carolina

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the average workers wages have increased by 9.1% over the last year - higher than the inflation rate.
BUSINESS

