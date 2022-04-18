Brighton mom arrested in DUI crash that killed 10-year-old son sentenced

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Brighton woman arrested after a suspected DUI crash that killed her 10-year-old son last year was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Cecil Rachelle, 28, was ordered to a state prison facility on Monday after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide. She was initially charged with DUI but it was later dropped.

Police say Cecil was under the influence of alcohol and lost control of her car while driving east on I-76 near Bromney Lane on May 30, 2021.

There were three others in the vehicle at the time of her crash, including her 10-year-old son who died at the hospital.

Cecil’s sentence includes 354-day credit for time served.