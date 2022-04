The beaches in Monmouth County are pretty much legendary. And despite the fact that the area is a magnet for tourists all summer long, it does have its hidden gems. Even though it may be hard to believe that any beach in Monmouth County could be a secret, it turns out that according to Mommy Poppins, 4 of the top 12 hidden gem beaches in New Jersey are in Monmouth County.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO