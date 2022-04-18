New plant-based restaurant offers healthy meals for Bronx community

If you're looking for a quick bite and want to make it healthy, a new plant-based menu created by a restaurant in the Bronx has got you covered.

Mae Mae Café and Plant Shop is introducing a new kind of Latin-inspired vegan menu for Bronx residents to enjoy, and you can even purchase your favorite plants while you're enjoying a delicious meal.

The cafe is the first of its kind in Mott Haven. It is owned and operated by Bronx-based catering company Great Performances.

"It's definitely a very different model for the community and it's really kind of highlighting the importance of plants and plant-based food as we move further and further into the future, that in my opinion is giving more and more of the mainstream," said Culinary Director at Great Performances Andrew Smith.

Jonathan Cetnarski is the executive director at the Sylvia Center in the Bronx, a non-profit started by Great Performances. It has educated the youth about the connection between food and health. He says locations like these are extremely important in promoting wellness.

"We want it to be a big success, we want to create an opportunity for communities to come together in different and more health-related ways and as we're coming out of a pandemic--kind of rebuilding more resilient healthy communities, really for us starts at the plate," said Cetnarski

The cafe and plant shop is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.