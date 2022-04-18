ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Cooler tomorrow, but we’re warming up after that

By Matthew Wine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Skies have been clearing throughout the day, and we’ll keep them clear tonight. The overnight hours will be on the cooler side with lows in the middle...

