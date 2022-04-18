ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Tigers extend winning streak to 10 games

By Matt Kamp
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
3 days ago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48KwiM_0fCz1UGT00
Edwardsville's Ryleigh Owens delivers a pitch in the fourth inning to a Marquette Catholic hitter on Monday at Plummer Family Park. (Matt Kamp/The Intelligencer)

Edwardsville’s nine-game shutout streak came to an end Monday.

The winning streak, however, is still intact.

The Tigers won their 10 th straight with a 6-1 win over the Marquette Catholic Explorers on Monday inside Plummer Family Park.

“Marquette is a good team and program. To hold them to one run is OK. I’ll take that any day,” EHS coach Lori Blade said.

EHS is now 10-1. Marquette is 9-4.

The Explorers were held to one hit through the first 6.2 innings by Tigers starting pitcher Ryleigh Owens and reliever Brooke Tolle.

A two-out walk in the seventh to Carli Foersterling was followed by an RBI double down the left-field line by Sydney Ehrman to make it 6-1. It was the first run allowed by EHS since March 15 in the season opener. It ended a stretch of 59.2 innings of shutout softball from the Tigers, breaking the 56-inning scoreless stretch from 2008 that was previously the longest under Blade.

“Teams are going to score against us,” Blade said. “We just have to be able to execute better and put the ball in play. We did at times today.”

Prior to Frosterling’s walk, Owens and Tolle combined to retire 20 straight after Kennedy Eveans led off the game with a base hit.

Owens, who is now 6-0, retired the last 15 she faced before being pulled after the fifth inning. She struck out six during her 62-pitch effort that included 51 strikes.

Since allowing four runs in five innings against Freeburg on March 15, Owens has pitched 35 straight scoreless innings. She is 6-0 and allowed just 10 hits with 44 strikeouts and four walks during the stretch.

“Ryleigh threw the ball well again. For the most part, she kept the ball down in this wind, which was important, and the kids made plays behind her,” Blade said.

Tolle struck out the first five she faced. After Marquette scored its lone run, first baseman Sydney Lawrence made a diving catch on an infield looper by Olivia Tinsley to end the game.

A six-run third inning for the Tigers on Monday proved to be the difference. The Explorers were charged with three errors in the inning and five of the six runs were unearned.

“It’s frustrating. We’ve lost four games this year and we are just beating ourselves from mistakes we have made,” Marquette Catholic coach Dan Wiedman said.

This season, including Monday, 22 of the 32 runs allowed by Marquette Catholic have been unearned.

Owens led off the third with a walk and stole second before scoring on an RBI base hit by Avery Hamilton for the 1-0 lead. After the Tigers loaded the bases with the help of back-to-back errors, Lexie Griffin unloaded them with a three-run double to make it 4-0. With two outs, Tatum VanRyswyk roped a triple into center for an RBI and then scored when the throw into the infield got away for the 6-0 lead.

“They are simple plays of pop-ups and fly balls that are just dropping. We have to clean it up or we’re not going to have a very good competitive season,” Wiedman said.

EHS had four of its six hits in the inning.

“The balls we hit, we hit hard. This wind was tough today,” Blade said.

Marquette starting pitcher Lauren Lenihan went six innings and allowed one earned run on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

This season, Lenihan is 9-4 with a 0.80 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 87.7 innings. She has pitched every inning for the Explorers.

“We have a good ball club. If we make a couple of catches and do things the right way, we would be 13-0,” Wiedman said. “(Lenihan) keeps us in the ball games. We have to lock in and make the plays behind her.”

Comments / 0

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

O’Fallon again tops Tigers in SWC matchup

O'Fallon doesn't need any extra motivation against Southwestern Conference rival Edwardsville. The three losses to EHS last season were on the Panthers mind heading into the matchup on Tuesday and the previous matchup on March 29. That March 29 home-opening loss was the Tigers first home loss in exactly four years to the date, and at O'Fallon on Tuesday, EHS was unable to avenge it, losing 11-25, 17-25 to O'Fallon.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Telegraph

MVCHA to EHS: No home games at R.P. Lumber Center Ice Rink

As excitement grows for the opening of the R.P. Lumber Center Ice Rink around Memorial Day, the Edwardsville High School ice hockey program recently received some bad news. Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association president John Criswell informed the high school program that the league doesn’t plan on scheduling any games at the new ice rink.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
