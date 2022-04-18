ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

4/18 – Rob Martin’s “Cool For Now” Monday Evening Forecast

By Rob Martin
wxxv25.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkies clear out this evening with noticeably lower humidity. Lows will range from 50-55, about 5 degrees below our seasonable norms. We stay with that theme Tuesday. Expect plenty of...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Staying cool this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s around the metro, but sunny skies around the area. Winds are lighter today, so that is one plus to the forecast. We will see a north breeze at 10 to 15mph, but not nearly as strong as anything we saw yesterday. Temperatures will be a little slow to warm, reaching the 40s by around Noon, with highs only topping out around 48 in Omaha. That is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. A few more clouds will roll in during the afternoon hours, but we should still see a fair amount of sunshine today.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy