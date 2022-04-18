4/18 – Rob Martin’s “Cool For Now” Monday Evening Forecast

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s around the metro, but sunny skies around the area. Winds are lighter today, so that is one plus to the forecast. We will see a north breeze at 10 to 15mph, but not nearly as strong as anything we saw yesterday. Temperatures will be a little slow to warm, reaching the 40s by around Noon, with highs only topping out around 48 in Omaha. That is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. A few more clouds will roll in during the afternoon hours, but we should still see a fair amount of sunshine today.

OMAHA, NE ・ 26 DAYS AGO