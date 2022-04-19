Name, image, likeness at the high school level? It's up for a vote in Ohio

In something of a trickle-down effect, 10 months after the National Collegiate Athletic Association adopted a policy that for the first time allowed college student-athletes to benefit financially from their name, image, and likeness without being penalized, the world of NIL might be moving to the high school level in Ohio.

After hearing debate from administrators of its member schools in a series of six regional gatherings around the state throughout April, the Ohio High School Athletic Association will put the NIL regulation up for a vote among its membership.

Ohio high school principals will vote electronically on an NIL regulation, and 13 other proposals, beginning May 1 and ending at 4 p.m. on May 16. A simple majority is needed to pass an item. High school principals cast the vote for their schools.

The OHSAA, which is the governing body for high school athletics in Ohio, has labeled the NIL-related proposal as its Issue 12B, “New Amateurism Bylaw (Add Name Image and Likeness Regulations).”

According to the OHSAA, “This proposed addition would now allow student-athletes to sign endorsement agreements so long as their teams, schools and/or the OHSAA are not being represented within those endorsements and provided there are no endorsements with companies that do not support the mission of education-based athletics [casinos, gambling, alcohol, drugs, tobacco].”

If passed, this bylaw would become effective on May 16.

Based on a sampling of opinion from northwest Ohio head coaches and athletic directors who responded to a poll question, NIL at the prep level would not be a good idea for various reasons.

The respondents had been asked by The Blade to select which description on an objection/approval scale best represented their personal opinion on the issue.

Those descriptions ranged from 1, completely against NIL; 2, not strongly for NIL but acceptable; 3, neutral/no strong opinion either way; 4, slightly in favor of NIL; and 5, completely in favor of NIL.

Eleven of the 14 polled (78.5 percent), stated they were completely against NIL for high school student-athletes. One voter (7.1 percent) opted for acceptable, one for neutral, and one for slightly in favor.

A small sampling, yes, but a decisive response for sure.

“I am surprised that it has moved this quickly, that it has traveled to the high school level,” St. John's Jesuit basketball coach Mike Schoen said. “I do not initially like the idea of it at the high school level, but at the same time we must adjust and adapt with the times. We will do so.”

“It is not needed,” Perrysburg baseball coach Dave Hall said. “Kids should be kids and not have to worry about making money with endorsements until after high school. It will be a disaster.”

Another long-time baseball coach, Ottawa Hills' Chris Hardman, agreed: “I'm completely against the NIL at the collegiate level. It is frightening to think it is even being considered for a high school athlete. This is opening Pandora’s Box to a host of other issues that a young athlete should not have to deal with. In my opinion, NIL is overwhelmingly inconsistent to the true value of sport.”

In a differing opinion, Northview boys basketball coach Jeremy McDonald seems aligned with a more wait-and-see approach.

“I'm trying to become more versed in this,” McDonald said. “My initial thought is, that if it benefits kids, I'm all for it. Young people inspire me, and we have some bright and talented ones in northwest Ohio that positively impact their communities.

“As leaders of student-athletes, we [coaches] need to support anything that provides opportunities for them. I just wish the OHSAA would have the same sense of urgency with the shot clock [for basketball games], but that's a discussion for another day.”

Some believe that NIL at the prep level could lead to some predictably negative consequences.

“I just see it as another recruiting tool to get players to transfer to different schools,” Evergreen boys basketball coach Jerry Keifer said. “I also believe it would only affect the high-major players.”

Fremont Ross football coach Chad Long falls in line with Keifer, and provided some potential scenarios to support his assessment.

“I believe we have high school student-athletes [categorized] as amateurs because they are too young, in my mind, to be receiving or getting money,” Long said. “The whole NIL thing is getting out of hand at the college level already. Now, if we do it in high school, I can see certain athletes transferring to certain high schools because they have better opportunities to sign an NIL deal.

“For example, LeBron James, I’m sure, [could] give multiple NIL deals to his former high school, [Akron] St. Vincent-St. Mary. That’s just one example. I could see former athletes doing similar things, or bigger cities who have more marketing opportunities [could] do something to sign young student-athletes to big NIL deals.

“In my honest opinion, aiming at high school student-athletes to sign to NIL deals would be too much for me. I see nothing but trouble coming with doing such a thing.”

Anthony Wayne football coach Andy Brungard sees NIL on the Ohio prep scene as modeling the impact he believes has been made at the collegiate level.

“I am against it,” Brungard said. “I think this provides too much gray area for student-athletes. I think we've seen, in the NCAA, it's been good for the top one percent and the Power Five [big conference] programs. I fear it would do the same in Ohio. The top one percent of recruits would see a benefit, along with big Ohio programs and the potential businesses that would be willing to support them.”

Whether or not NIL is fair, or works at the college level, should have no bearing on whether it should be installed for prep sports, according to Perrysburg volleyball coach Laura Davidson.

“NIL at the collegiate level is different,” Davidson said. “They are 18-plus year of age, and the NCAA is hopefully educating institutions, athletes, coaches, parents on the NIL process. I do not know all of the ins and outs of it, as there is potential for kids to be taken advantage of, and their NIL, if not educated properly.

“As for high school athletes and NIL, it seems like the purity of youth sports would be tainted by this, as it is a more adult-driven concept. NIL in high school would be companies benefiting from a child's popularity and talent in sports at a youth level, and that does not seem right. Adults would be dictating the child-athlete's NIL, as their maturity and independence in choice is not at a level like collegiate athletes.”

Like Davidson, Anthony Wayne girls basketball coach Jami Carter sees NIL boiling down to a matter of maturity and potential exploitation.

“I do not feel that a high school student has the maturity to make informed decisions on an NIL, nor should they be expected to,” Carter said. “This places the decision-making on the parents, which for some young athletes can be beneficial, and for others may not be within their best interest.

“I also think that more specific information on parameters and guidelines, other than what the OHSAA has given out so far, are needed to make a more informed decision for or against.

“I think it also would lead to further widespread recruitment of students from one school district to another. I could see the NIL leading to families being provided houses or apartments in a particular district, not to mention wealthy donors or business people at schools — particularly parochial, but can be public [schools] — and that is ripe for the chance of improper acts.”

Carter also sees the potential for unraveling the basic chemistry and dynamic of a team structure.

“This does nothing to mention what internal issues it may cause within a team or school when jealousy and envy may arise over one player getting a deal and another not,” Carter said. “These are high school students, who are not as seasoned and mature, nor do they have the life experience as college athletes should have.”