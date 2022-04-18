ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Man dies after SUV crashes into northern Indiana river

Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A man died Monday after his SUV crashed into the St. Joseph River in northern Indiana, police said. The crash occurred shortly...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Valley Morning Star

Weslaco residents dead after two-car crash

SEBASTIAN — State troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left two Weslaco residents dead just south of the Cameron and Willacy County lines. A preliminary investigation found a Chevrolet Spark carrying two passengers was northbound on the wrong side of the road in a no-passing zone on FM 506 when it struck a Chevrolet Camaro at about 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a spokeswoman with the Texas Department of Public Safety, stated Thursday.
WESLACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elkhart County, IN
Accidents
Elkhart, IN
Accidents
County
Elkhart County, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Elkhart County, IN
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Man dies after crashing pickup truck during medical emergency

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment man has died after he crashed his vehicle during a medical emergency. The Florida Highway Patrol says the 65-year-old man was driving a pickup truck on Pine Forest Road when he began having medical issues. He lost control of his truck and crossed over onto the other side […]
CANTONMENT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Indiana#Suv#Police#Traffic Accident#Ap#Elkhart Fire And Rescue
CBS DFW

Woman found dead in getaway car after robbery call in Hutchins

HUTCHINS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was found dead in a getaway vehicle on April 21 after police responded to an armed robbery call at a Hutchins motel.At about 11:00 a.m., the Hutchins Police Department got a 911 call about a possible robbery in progress at the local Motel 6. The suspects fled the location, but offers were able to get a vehicle description and license plate number.The vehicle was located as it entered northbound IH-45 from Dowdy Ferry Road. A brief pursuit of the suspects led the officers to a Dallas neighborhood off of Stagecoach Trail and Maxine Drive, where the vehicle crashed.The three suspects fled the vehicle on foot in different directions. Officers on scene pursued them, and one of them was successfully caught.When officers returned to the vehicle, they found an unresponsive adult woman lying facing down on the floor of the back seat. She has not yet been identified, and police did not identify the cause of death.Police said they were able to identify the victim in the initial robbery call, and that they are cooperating with investigators. An investigation is ongoing, and police have yet to release any names.
HUTCHINS, TX
KMOV

Man dies after car crashes into barrier, catches fire

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man died Thursday after crashing into a concrete barrier off of I-255 in St. Clair County, police said. The man, identified as 30-year-old Kevin L. Clark of Centreville, was driving northbound on I-255 near I-64 when his vehicle drove off the highway into the grassy median, hitting a concrete barrier. Clark’s car then caught on fire, police said. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Huron Daily Tribune

38-year-old dies after rollover crash on rural Midland County road

An afternoon crash in Lincoln Township claimed the life of a 38-year-old Midland man on Wednesday. Jared Young of Midland was driving southbound on Stark Road when he lost control of his 2004 Toyota SUV. The SUV rolled over and Young was ejected, according to Michigan State Police in a...
MIDLAND, MI
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy