Those who have yet to spend time beyond planet Earth would be forgiven for picturing space food as tubes of mystery goo — that's essentially what astronauts were dining on during the first NASA missions, according to History. But ever since nutritionists discovered that things like dehydrated coffee, soup, and spaghetti could be successfully rehydrated in space, the food astronauts eat has only gotten better. Still, coming as a shock to absolutely no one, Spanish-American chef and humanitarian activist José Andrés wants to take space food to the next level by bringing dishes from his native country to a crew at the International Space Station, reports Food & Wine.

INDUSTRY ・ 28 DAYS AGO