Spring is a favorite time of year for many people, but it seems like we always forget how windy it is this time of year in western Colorado. Springtime brings warmer temperatures, the blooming of flowers, the greening of grass and trees - and a lot of wind. It feels like we have had more wind this year than normal - and as it turns out, there is a reason for that. Colorado is actually experiencing some of the windiest 10-day periods since they started keeping records 30 years ago. I have seen numerous reports from across the country indicating more wind than normal this year in many places.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO