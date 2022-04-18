Breezy at the Lakefront

Enjoy this find spring day while you can before the heat and humidity's back. We'll start off crisp once again on Wednesday morning with everyone in the 50s, but we'll warm to around 80° by the afternoon as a touch higher humidity moves in too. But it's more on Thursday where we'll really notice the humidity's back in full force, along with highs also returning to the mid 80s. Friday will be pretty much like Thursday with little to no chance of rain. But by the weekend, small chances of widely scattered to isolated showers and/or thunderstorms come back into the picture with highs in the mid 80s and a heat index in the upper 80s to near 90°. The next likeliest chance of scattered showers and storms for everyone across the region will come along focused with a cold front by Monday evening. Once that front moves through Monday night, another round of cooler/drier spring air will spill into Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday with highs back down into the 70s. Have a great day!

2 DAYS AGO