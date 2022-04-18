Breezy at the Lakefront

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Yesterday was our last day in the 60s for a while. Cooler temperatures are on the way as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Today will feature intervals of clouds and sunshine. It will be windy again, with sustained winds 10-20 mph and stronger gusts. While most of us will remain dry, a stray shower is possible today. Any rain that falls should be light and short lived. Tomorrow will be about 10 degrees below average, with highs only in the low 50s. We turn even colder as we head into the weekend, with freezing temperatures on the way Saturday night. If you are looking for highs in the 70s, those return again Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Clouds begin to increase again early Friday morning and linger through the day. With a mostly clear sky most of the night, temperatures will still be able to dip into the lower 40s by sunrise. With the clouds, temperatures will be running about 10 degrees below average Friday afternoon. Windy conditions stick around, and the chance for a stray sprinkle is back ahead of another weak cold front passing late Friday night. Expect a west wind gusting up to 25 mph Friday.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The storm system that brought the severe weather and heavy rain isn’t done with us yet. We won’t have any rain today, but breezy and cooler weather will arrive for a few days, with the warmest stretch of 2022 on the way late this weekend into next week.
The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting breezy conditions Thursday afternoon, with wind gusting 15-30 mph. Expect sunny skies across the Front Range with highs around 66 degrees. The normal high right now in Denver is 59 degrees.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Humidity is low this weekend, with dew points holding in the low 50s and even 40s! The sunshine is just what the snowbirds ordered, but you will be fighting a beach umbrella in the wind for Saturday. Temps and humidity gradually increase for the coming week, taking us back to the 80s and dew points back to a humid 70° by the end of the week. We’re tracking our next cold front by Thursday and Friday, too. Thursday night and Friday could bring our best chance for thunderstorms, but storms could be scattered and hit and miss across the Suncoast. We will keep a close eye on that front as it gets closer during the week.
Our streak of unusually quiet comfortably cool weather continues for the weekend as highs today reach the upper 50's and lower 60's with mostly sunny skies. The big weather story throughout the afternoon especially will be the breezy conditions today. Wind gusts will be in the 25-30 mph range with 35 mph gusts possible in some of our higher elevations. The breezy conditions will make it feel a bit cooler than the actual air temperatures, but it'll still be a decent day to get outdoors.
If you’ve enjoyed the last couple of days, you’ll still like today!. We’ll see a few clouds around for our Wednesday, so let’s call it a partly to mostly cloudy day with highs around 80° and just a touch more humid. We’ll stay in the pattern to finish out the week with morning lows around 60° and highs in the lower to mid 80s, but I don’t think we’ll truly realize some higher humidity until we bring back the next chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Sunday. The next likeliest chance of widespread showers and storms will come in by Monday evening with our next cold front that comes into the region. After it’s through, temperatures will cool a few degrees but another round of noticeably drier air spill into Southeast Louisiana to make highs in the lower 80s feel a bit more comfortable. Have a great day!
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds will thin out during the morning and sunshine will prevail through the afternoon across Kansas. The wind will make it feel a little cooler despite the sunshine through the afternoon, overall temperatures will remain close to normal for late March. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s statewide. A few clouds tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and 30s by early morning Monday. A warm front will inch closer to Kansas on Monday, as a storm system moves into the West Coast. Under mostly sunny skies afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s and 70s. Dry weather will continue through most of Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon and evening a cold front associated with the storm system moving across the Rockies will move into Kansas. This front will trigger showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible.
As of 7am Friday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the 40s and 50s. Periods of sun and clouds during the day with highs below average in the upper 60s. Tonight will be clear and cool with morning lows in the low 40s. The weekend will be sunny and...
While the cold front that moved through SELA yesterday morning is bringing some drier and cooler air, it won't last long. We will get back into a southerly flow by Wednesday which will bring a small warm up with rising dew point temperatures that day and the rest of the week.
We've got a good looking day ahead for Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s to near 60. Partly cloudy, warmer and breezy Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind SE 15-25 mph. Warmer Thursday. Lows in the 60s. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Breezy conditions Through Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. There is a slight rain chance Sunday.
We should find a little more sun through the clouds today, but you’ll most notice the humidity’s up a bit. That could play a part in sparking an isolated shower today, but the chance you’ll find it is only around 10% or so. From what I’ve seen,...
Morning lows drop into the mid 60s to near 70. Mostly cloudy skies and an onshore flow will prevent temperatures from dropping a lot. A coastal flood advisory is posted. We have a persistent onshore flow and strong winds at times. That is pushing water onshore. Water will be running about 1-2 feet above normal. Warm and breezy weather is forecast. Highs through the weekend will be in the low to mid 80s. There is a slight rain chance Sunday. A weak cold front moves our way late Monday into early Tuesday.
The weather cooperates for Wednesday at the Square and the Fireworks over the River for Navy Week tonight. Temperatures will be in the low 70s. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s to upper 60s. Partly cloudy and breezy Thursday. Highs low to mid 80s. Coastal flood advisory through Thursday, but may be extended through the weekend. Wind SE 15-25 mph. Onshore flow is pushing water onshore. Water will run about 1-2' above normal. Warm through weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. There is a slight rain chance Sunday.
We have made it to the weekend! A breezy wind out of the west and northwest will keep us cool this weekend. At times, winds could gust up to 30-35 mph. Good day to fly a kite!. As we go through Saturday afternoon, an isolated shower will be possible. If you do see a shower, it shouldn’t last too long.
Nice evening. Grab a jacket going out as temps drop into the 50s and 60s. Morning lows will be in the low 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy and warmer Wednesday. Highs near 80 to low 80s. Breezy at times. Wind SE 15-25 mph. Not as cool Thursday morning with lows in the 60s. Highs low to mid 80s. Warm into the weekend. Lows 60s. Highs mid 80s. Slight rain chance. Breezy. Wind SE 15-20+ mph.
Enjoy this find spring day while you can before the heat and humidity's back. We'll start off crisp once again on Wednesday morning with everyone in the 50s, but we'll warm to around 80° by the afternoon as a touch higher humidity moves in too. But it's more on Thursday where we'll really notice the humidity's back in full force, along with highs also returning to the mid 80s. Friday will be pretty much like Thursday with little to no chance of rain. But by the weekend, small chances of widely scattered to isolated showers and/or thunderstorms come back into the picture with highs in the mid 80s and a heat index in the upper 80s to near 90°. The next likeliest chance of scattered showers and storms for everyone across the region will come along focused with a cold front by Monday evening. Once that front moves through Monday night, another round of cooler/drier spring air will spill into Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday with highs back down into the 70s. Have a great day!
