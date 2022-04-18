ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Bake Off star Dame Prue Leith swaps self-raising flour for zero gravity as she stars in new science-fiction film opposite Blondie singer Debbie Harry

By David Wilkes
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

She is already used to working closely with Hollywood – Paul Hollywood, that is.

But in a surprising new venture, Dame Prue Leith has turned actress in a sci-fi film starring Blondie singer Debbie Harry.

The Great British Bake Off judge, 82, has a small part as the mother of Debbie's character Admiral Pix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OOuzq_0fCz0Ism00
New role: In a surprising new venture, Dame Prue Leith has turned actress in a sci-fi film starring Blondie singer Debbie Harry

The film called Kepler 62f has been made by Prince Charles’s ‘punky’ sustainable designer friends Vin and Omi, and tells how Admiral Pix establishes a colony on another planet in the year 2503.

The Earth is dying after centuries of abuse by humans and she has to make tough choices about who to leave behind, including relatives.

Details of the film emerged last night as Debbie, 76 – wearing a striking patterned coat and leggings – joined other members of the 82-strong cast, who all appeared for free, for a private screening in London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47IHon_0fCz0Ism00
Eye-catching: Details of the film emerged last night as Debbie, 76 (pictured) – wearing a striking patterned coat and leggings – joined other members of the 82-strong cast, who all appeared for free, for a private screening in London

The singer is in the UK ahead of a Blondie tour which starts on Friday in Glasgow.

She told the Mail: ‘It’s about conservation and hopefully it not being too late to clean up the mistakes we’ve made through pollution and lack of concern for the environment.’

Debbie said she watches Bake Off because it’s ‘creative and also so relaxing’.

She did not meet Dame Prue during the making of the film as it was shot mainly during lockdown via Zoom but added: ‘She is loved.’

Vin and Omi said they chose Dame Prue as they wanted someone who was ‘strong-minded, assertive – and able to judge a good sponge cake’.

The cast also includes Dame Prue’s husband John Playfair and Deborah Meaden of Dragons’ Den.

Details of how and when the film will be released have yet to be announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIMz0_0fCz0Ism00
Multitalented: Vin and Omi said they chose Dame Prue as they wanted someone who was ‘strong-minded, assertive – and able to judge a good sponge cake’

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Filming Kicks Off On BBC/ HBO’s ‘Rain Dogs’ From New Writer Cash Carraway, Starring Daisy May Cooper

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: HBO has come on board to co-produce BBC’s Rain Dogs from new writer Cash Carraway. This Country’s Daisy May Cooper plays the lead in the project, which has started filming in Bristol, UK. The show from Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films stars Cooper as writer and single mother Costello Jones, whose love for her daughter and passionate friendships are thwarted by poverty and prejudice. Jack Farthing, Fleur Tashjiian and Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo also feature in the eight-parter, which is written and exec produced by emerging voice Carraway. The commission came on a slate of BBC shows from...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Harry
Person
Omi
Person
Prue Leith
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Paul Hollywood
epicstream.com

Will Smith Heartbreak: Jada Pinkett Smith's Husband And Family Now Out Of Hollywood's A-List Following Oscar Slap? King Richard Star Reportedly Not Appearing In New Movies Anytime Soon

Will Smith has been making headlines for weeks now following his violent outburst on the Oscar stage on March 27. Most, if not all, fans can recall that the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face due to the latter's comedic monologue that included a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Raising Flour#British Royal Family#Film Star#Kepler#Zoom
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lawrence Spotted Out on Hike with Her Newborn and Husband

Jennifer Lawrence is introducing her newborn to the great outdoors. On Tuesday, the Hunger Games actress was spotted enjoying a sunny hike in Los Angeles with her baby, husband Cooke Maroney, and his parents, Suzi Fredericks and James Maroney. This marks the first time she has been pictured with her child, who was born in February.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Robert And Anny Shared The Tragic News Fans After The Death Of Their Infant Son, And Other Stars Shared Sympathy

90 Day Fiancé fans are used to updates about relationship troubles and drama between co-stars, but such news usually isn't quite as devastating as the news shared by Robert Springs and Anny Francisco. Regular viewers will likely know Robert and Anny from their time in the franchise proper, and/or through recurring appearances on the commentary show Pillow Talk. The couple shared the sad update that their infant son, Adriel Spring, has died at just seven months old. The news sent shockwaves through the community, and fans, as well as other cast members, reached out to share sympathy and condolences with Robert and Anny.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Sometimes I wish we were still together': Rhea Perlman reflects on split from Danny Devito after 35 years of marriage and fondly remembers their 'glory days'

They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Downton Abbey: A New Era! Tom Branson and his bride Lucy Smith are seen in behind-the-scenes snaps while Lady Mary larks around with the cast in new images ahead of the sequel's release

The long-awaited sequel to the Downton Abbey will hit in the cinemas on April 29. And ahead of its release, new behind-the-scenes images of filming for Downton Abbey: A New Era have been shared, including from Tom Branson's wedding to maid Lucy Smith and the Crawley's trip to the French Riviera.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

340K+
Followers
31K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy