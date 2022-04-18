Bake Off star Dame Prue Leith swaps self-raising flour for zero gravity as she stars in new science-fiction film opposite Blondie singer Debbie Harry

She is already used to working closely with Hollywood – Paul Hollywood, that is.

But in a surprising new venture, Dame Prue Leith has turned actress in a sci-fi film starring Blondie singer Debbie Harry.

The Great British Bake Off judge, 82, has a small part as the mother of Debbie's character Admiral Pix.

The film called Kepler 62f has been made by Prince Charles’s ‘punky’ sustainable designer friends Vin and Omi, and tells how Admiral Pix establishes a colony on another planet in the year 2503.

The Earth is dying after centuries of abuse by humans and she has to make tough choices about who to leave behind, including relatives.

Details of the film emerged last night as Debbie, 76 – wearing a striking patterned coat and leggings – joined other members of the 82-strong cast, who all appeared for free, for a private screening in London.

The singer is in the UK ahead of a Blondie tour which starts on Friday in Glasgow.

She told the Mail: ‘It’s about conservation and hopefully it not being too late to clean up the mistakes we’ve made through pollution and lack of concern for the environment.’

Debbie said she watches Bake Off because it’s ‘creative and also so relaxing’.

She did not meet Dame Prue during the making of the film as it was shot mainly during lockdown via Zoom but added: ‘She is loved.’

Vin and Omi said they chose Dame Prue as they wanted someone who was ‘strong-minded, assertive – and able to judge a good sponge cake’.

The cast also includes Dame Prue’s husband John Playfair and Deborah Meaden of Dragons’ Den.

Details of how and when the film will be released have yet to be announced.