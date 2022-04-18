Beaverton to host info sessions this week for 2022 proposed bond

Bring your questions to tours and Q&A sessions April 18-20 at schools across the district to learn about the 2022 bond.

The Beaverton School District is holding 11 events from Monday, April 18, to Wednesday, April 20, to inform community members about the $723 million 2022 proposed bond.

Residents are invited to attend the Q&A sessions and school tours hosted around the district to learn about the proposed bond and see completed projects from Beaverton's 2014 bond.

A bond Q&A will be hosted at the Beaverton High School cafeteria from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 18. Community members are invited to bring questions, and Spanish interpretation will be available.

On Tuesday, April 19, a Spanish-language Q&A will be hosted at the Vose Elementary School cafeteria, and childcare will be available.

Community tours at seven Beaverton schools will also be hosted on Tuesday, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Arts & Communication Magnet Academy, Hazeldale Elementary School, Mountainside High School, Sato Elementary School, Tumwater Middle School, Vose Elementary School and William Walker Elementary School.

On Wednesday, April 20, the district will host community tours at the schools proposed to be rebuilt in the 2022 bond — Beaverton High School and Raleigh Hills K-8 School — from 6 to 7 p.m.

If voters pass the bond measure in May, $723 million will be raised over 30 years for modernization, seismic upgrades, technology, deferred maintenance and additional capacity in schools across the district.

Funds would be raised through a property tax increase, estimated at 25 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. For an average home, the increase would be about $76 for the first year.

The funds would also pay for complete rebuilds of Beaverton High School and Raleigh Hills K-8 School.

