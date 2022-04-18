ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Beaverton to host info sessions this week for 2022 proposed bond

By Sally Segar
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Bring your questions to tours and Q&A sessions April 18-20 at schools across the district to learn about the 2022 bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbBzU_0fCyzt2A00

The Beaverton School District is holding 11 events from Monday, April 18, to Wednesday, April 20, to inform community members about the $723 million 2022 proposed bond.

Residents are invited to attend the Q&A sessions and school tours hosted around the district to learn about the proposed bond and see completed projects from Beaverton's 2014 bond.

A bond Q&A will be hosted at the Beaverton High School cafeteria from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 18. Community members are invited to bring questions, and Spanish interpretation will be available.

On Tuesday, April 19, a Spanish-language Q&A will be hosted at the Vose Elementary School cafeteria, and childcare will be available.

Community tours at seven Beaverton schools will also be hosted on Tuesday, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Arts & Communication Magnet Academy, Hazeldale Elementary School, Mountainside High School, Sato Elementary School, Tumwater Middle School, Vose Elementary School and William Walker Elementary School.

On Wednesday, April 20, the district will host community tours at the schools proposed to be rebuilt in the 2022 bond — Beaverton High School and Raleigh Hills K-8 School — from 6 to 7 p.m.

If voters pass the bond measure in May, $723 million will be raised over 30 years for modernization, seismic upgrades, technology, deferred maintenance and additional capacity in schools across the district.

Funds would be raised through a property tax increase, estimated at 25 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. For an average home, the increase would be about $76 for the first year.

The funds would also pay for complete rebuilds of Beaverton High School and Raleigh Hills K-8 School.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Idalou ISD holding $16M bond proposal community meeting Tuesday

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - A community meeting to present the $16.1 million capital improvements bond for a new Athletic Complex in Idalou will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 6 p.m. The meeting is in the library at Idalou ISD. Everyone in the Idalou ISD district is invited to...
IDALOU, TX
Sandy Post

Sandy City Council to host listening session on homelessness

April 28 scheduled for public roundtable discussion with community service providers. Homelessness in Sandy has been a conversation in the community and at City Council meetings for years. This year, addressing homelessness is one of the council's goals. In working toward that goal, the council will hold a listening session...
SANDY, OR
Portland Tribune

ENDORSEMENT: Beaverton races feature high-quality candidates

We are backing Edward Kimmi and Teresa Payne for contested seats, with an added salute to other candidates running. Editor's note: Endorsements are made by the Editorial Board and reflect the opinion of Pamplin Media Group editors and publishers. Letters to the editor and other submitted opinion pieces will be considered for publication without regard to the official editorial stance or endorsements made by the Editorial Board.
BEAVERTON, OR
Grice Connect

City of Statesboro to host Housing Rehabilitation info meeting March 23

The City of Statesboro will host a community meeting regarding its newly formed Housing Rehabilitation Program on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. Members of the city’s Planning & Development Department as well as a representative from Insight, the city’s consultant firm for the program, will be present to explain the application process and qualifications. The city encourages homeowners with lower incomes who occupy substandard housing to attend the community meeting if they would like to be considered for rehabilitation assistance.
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Raleigh Hills, OR
City
Beaverton, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Metolius dog park opens to public

After multiple setbacks the only dog park in Jefferson County opens for business The city of Metolius opened the Rails and Tails Dog Park Wednesday April 13. The park features a fenced-in and two-sided dog area, as well as water, and dog waste disposal stands. The park is located off Highway 361 between Third and Fourth Streets in Metolius. "I hope it is a great asset to the community," said Patty Wyler, the mayor of Metolius. The dog park opens after facing multiple setbacks. Originally set to open in 2021, the park faced delays after problems getting the area sodded and irrigated. They also had to deal with flooding, and a rodent infestation in the area. {loadposition sub-article-01}
METOLIUS, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton selects Stacy Jepson as interim police chief

The deputy police chief in Eugene will begin her new position June 6, about a month after Ronda Groshong retires. Beaverton police will be led at least temporarily by a veteran of the Eugene and Hillsboro police departments following the retirement of Ronda Groshong, the city government announced Monday, April 18.
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Could Gervais be absorbed by other school districts?

Gervais School District voters have not passed a school bond since the early 1990s. It is important for the Gervais School District, the city of Gervais, and all community stakeholders to work together to ensure the Gervais community remains viable and flourishes. Even before the pandemic, Gervais Elementary School was...
GERVAIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet Schools#Beaverton High School#Cafeteria#Mountainside High School#Q A#Spanish#Vose Elementary School#Sato Elementary School#Tumwater Middle School
Portland Tribune

Estacada Events and Meetings

Celebrate Children's Day at the library, Art in the Park and World Collage Day are coming up. Have an event you'd like to see in the newspaper? Email a description to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 10 a.m. the Friday prior for inclusion in the next week's edition. Include any relevant photos.
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton food cart to support fish habitat for Earth Day

Calabash Authentic serves up cuisine from Sierra Leone, as well as dishes inspired by Southern soul food. Since 1995, the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership has worked to restore habitat for keystone fish species like salmon and steelhead along the Columbia River. The nonprofit teaches young students about their watershed, native...
BEAVERTON, OR
Gresham Outlook

Multnomah County set to ban for-profit displays of human remains

The vote follows an event in Portland last year that featured an in-person pay-per-view dissection of a body.Last October, about 70 people gathered in a Portland hotel ballroom to watch the dissection of a corpse. The wife of the man whose body was dissected says she had no idea her husband's remains would be on display as part of an event with a paying audience. Now the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners is working to prevent similar events from happening. The board unanimously voted Thursday, April 17, to advance an ordinance that would make it illegal to accept payment...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Tualatin residents rock with painted inspiration

Two Tualatin residents paint rocks to spread messages and illustrations of kindness, hope and whimsy. Tualatin's Michael Henry is at that point in his life where he wants to do something to make other people feel good. Two years ago, Henry found just the project to achieve that goal: the Kindness Rocks Project, a national group dedicated to painting rocks with positive messages or illustrations just to make someone's day a little brighter. "I was touched when I found my first rock that was put in my mailbox in 2019," said Henry, a 37-year resident of Tualatin. "Since then,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

Masking still urged on public transit, Multnomah County says

The recommendation comes after a federal judge struck down the public transportation masking rule. Multnomah County's public health director issued a statement Tuesday, April 19, strongly recommending people continue wearing masks on public transportation. The recommendation comes after a federal judge on Monday struck down the U.S. Centers for Disease...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland teens plan protest during Biden visit

They're looking for greener infrastructure projects, including those on Interstate 5. Portland teenage climate activists will be protesting Thursday when President Joe Biden visits the Rose City to discuss infrastructure. Details of the presidential visit have not been revealed so far. The students from Sunrise Movement PDX PDX say they...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Survey: Oregonians support taxes for family services

Support for paying taxes differs between political parties and on some issues, however. Child and family wellness programs are widely supported in Oregon, according to a new survey from the Oregon Values & Beliefs Center. Surveyors asked 1,500 Oregon residents their opinions on a dozen different social programs benefiting children,...
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

Local transit mask mandates lifted

Salem's Cherriots bus services, which serves the Woodburn area, encourages wearing masks, but it's optionalSalem Area Mass Transit District announced Tuesday that, effective immediately, masks are optional for Cherriots riders and employees. This change comes after Monday's court ruling on the federal mask mandate and the Transportation Security Administration's decision to suspend enforcement while the Biden Administration reviews the federal judge's ruling. During this time, operators, security staff, and customer service representatives will no longer instruct customers to adhere to the requirement. Cherriots is removing signage and messaging requiring masks and anticipates completion within a week. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WOODBURN, OR
The Times

ENDORSEMENT: WashCo can move forward with Beach Pace as chair

Pace and incumbent Kathryn Harrington have similar politics, but Pace wants to work with people, not steamroll them.Editor's note: Endorsements are made by the Editorial Board and reflect the opinion of Pamplin Media Group editors and publishers. Letters to the editor and other submitted opinion pieces will be considered for publication without regard to the official editorial stance or endorsements made by the Editorial Board. Four years ago, Washington County voters sent a powerful message by electing Kathryn Harrington as county chair. The retirement of Andy Duyck made the contest for county chair an open-seat race. After Harrington and the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy