WATCH: Tim McGraw Meets His New Tour Opener for the First Time

By Suzanne Halliburton
 3 days ago

Tim McGraw is prepping for his new tour. It’s his first as a solo artist in six years. And on Monday, he introduced his fans to the singers who will open for him.

McGraw used a video on social media to give these country music up-and-comers a shoutout. His openers are Alexandra Kay, Russell Dickerson and Brandon Davis. And the video has a singing reality show feel to it, with McGraw calling them individually back in December to give them the tour news. Then again, going on tour with McGraw is a huge prize.

Or, as Dickerson told McGraw: “honestly, there is my one bucket list tour and that’s with you man.”

McGraw tweeted: “Can’t wait to hit the road with this crew. [Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay, and Brandon Davis]”

Circle April 29 on the calendar. That’s when the Tim McGraw tour starts in Rogers, Ark. The tour continues through September, hitting its last stage on the 17th in Tempe, Arizona.

Kay got her start on the Netflix reality show, Westside . But she was discovered after she posted her cover of Dolly Parton’s Jolene on her Facebook page. The video has 13 million views. She also does Coffee Covers on Tik Tok. One of those was a viral duet with Randy Travis. Kay was on tour with Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker to kick off the year.

Davis just released his debut album, “Hearts Don’t Rust.” When McGraw first met Davis , he told him: “I know you’re going to bring a lot to the table.” Like Kay, he’s also a Tik Tok country star. His big moment was when he uploaded his song “Step By Step.” He wrote the song in honor of his stepkids and dedicated it to the stepchildren, stepparents, adoptive parents, and foster parents. The video received more than 460,000 likes.

Davis talked about his relationship with McGraw during a Marty Smith podcast last month. Davis said: “It’s like taking everything you dream of as a kid, tying it up, and putting it right there on the table and saying, ‘If you open that right there, everything that you have been longing for in this industry, unwrap it and tell me how it feels.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCncQ_0fCyz6JA00
Russell Dickerson performs onstage at Ryman Auditorium. He’ll join Tim McGraw on tour, April 29. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Meanwhile, Dickerson recently collaborated with Thomas Rhett and Tyler Hubbard on the song “Death Row” from Rhett’s album “Where We Started.”

And as Tim McGraw welcomed his new tour mates, he’s also shaking off the performance rust. He spent months last year filming the streaming series 1883 , the prequel to Yellowstone . Faith Hill, his real-life wife, played his spouse on the show.

Last month, McGraw discussed being in “concert shape” during an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show.

“I try to stay pretty close (to concert shape), most of the time,” McGraw said. “But it’s a whole lot of shape … we do two or three a days on Tour. And the shows are pretty high-energy, too.

“The breath is the main thing, he said, “Getting your cardio back up (and) in tour shape.”

The post WATCH: Tim McGraw Meets His New Tour Opener for the First Time appeared first on Outsider .

