I-Team: Nevada Republican gubernatorial candidate, North Las Vegas mayor silent after attending event with racist comments

By David Charns
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A week after the 8 News Now I-Team first reported about racist remarks made at a conservative political event, one of the attendees, a mayor of one of southern Nevada’s largest cities and a candidate for governor, has yet to respond to requests for comment.

An instructor at the Concealed Carry Weapons (CCW) event showed slides titled, “Firearm Safety for White People,” and “Firearm Safety for Black People.”

The event titled “Vegas CCW” class was held on Saturday, April 10, at a Las Vegas-Clark County library. Several Republican political candidates were in attendance, including Mayor of North Las Vegas John Lee and Assemblyman Tom Roberts.

I-Team: Video of Las Vegas conservative CCW event showing racist comments sparks outrage, responses from attending candidates

Lee, who is seeking the Republican nomination in Nevada’s gubernatorial race, has not responded to repeated requests for comment. He is the only politician whom the I-Team has contacted who has not responded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bbkem_0fCyyoyO00
A week after the 8 News Now I-Team first reported about racist remarks made at a conservative political event, one of the attendees, a mayor of one of southern Nevada’s largest cities and a candidate for governor, has yet to respond to requests for comment. (KLAS)

In a well-attended public library, instructor Nephi Khaliki showed slides listing: “Always keep the gun right side up. Always lick the chicken grease off your fingers before shooting. Always make sure there is a white person around so you have someone to blame for everything that goes wrong in your life. And always aim for small children to ensure you actually hit another gang member.”

During the previous slide referring to white people, Khaliki said: “Always put your beer down before handling a firearm. Always keep your finger out of your nose while shooting. Always wear a wife beater on the range.  And always make sure there are no minorities in your backdrop.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LEXwg_0fCyyoyO00
North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee displays a copy of a newspaper during a news conference, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, in Las Vegas. Lee spoke about the planned $1 billion manufacturing plant to be built by Chinese-back electric car maker, Faraday Future, in his city. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Roberts, who is running for Clark County sheriff, was quick to respond to the I-Team and said he spoke at the event but was not present during the slideshow portion.

“I do not condone the graphics that were used during the presentation,” Roberts said in a statement last Wednesday. “Throughout my career, I have always strived to build a community that is both welcoming and inclusive for our residents. I was not aware, nor was I present during the presentation, and believe that the insensitive and hateful language has no place in Nevada.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPYzf_0fCyyoyO00
Racist CCW event in Las Vegas slide “Firearm Safety for White People” (KLAS)

A spokesperson for Lee in his mayoral capacity referred the I-Team to his campaign.

“Hello! Mayor Lee attended the ‘Vegas CCW’ event as a candidate for governor,” a spokesperson wrote in an e-mail to the I-Team. “Please refer all questions to his campaign team.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EutHd_0fCyyoyO00
Racist CCW event in Las Vegas slide “Firearm Safety for Black People” (KLAS)

Lee’s campaign has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

Lee, a Republican, switched political parties last year. Lee said he voted for former President Donald Trump twice, which gave him an A+ rating with the National Rifle Association.

Lee has been the mayor of North Las Vegas since 2013 and won a second term in 2017.

Comments / 55

Sarah-jean Jacobs
2d ago

😆😂😆😂apparently nobody read the article. That portion of the CCW program was an equal opportunity dissing of the racial stereotypes associated with gun ownership! People really need to get over themselves and start thinking before Screaming about any “ism”!

Reply(4)
20
guest
3d ago

Big deal everything is racist to racist people… they will never be satisfied

Reply(3)
19
Alan Hawk
2d ago

The TRUMP-PUTIN NATIONAL-SOCIALIST PARTY continues marching toward its FOURTH NATIONAL SOCIALIST REICH. .... ...BURNING BOOKS....BANNING WORDS....SPREADING HATRED AGAINST THEIR TARGETED GROUPS OF AMERICANS whom they hate.

Reply(10)
5
Person
Tom Roberts
Person
Donald Trump
