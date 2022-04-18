ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

2-year-old dies after being found in family’s bathtub

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPFHe_0fCyyPr700

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Department of Family Services (CCDFS) is investigating following reports of the death of 2-year-old Caleb Vanne.

According to a public disclosure form from the department, the toddler died March 31 after he was found unresponsive in a bathtub in his family’s home.

On March 30, CCDFS received a report that the boy’s adult caregiver found him unresponsive in the bathtub.

Police and medical personnel responded to the residence, and he was transported to a local hospital where medical evaluation deemed him to be in critical condition.

He was pronounced deceased at the hospital March 31.

CCDFS said that there are limited details regarding the circumstances of the incident, but that there is a concern of possible neglect.

CCDFS reported one prior referral to Caleb and/or a member of his family or household, a report said. On March 18, the referral was received by the department and was coded “information only.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Abuse Neglect Section said it is investigating the incident as a child drowning.

Portions of information in the disclosure form were withheld at the request of LVMPD.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Independent

Four family members including 8-year-old girl dead after falling from seventh floor balcony in Switzerland

Four members of the same family died in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Thursday, and a fifth is in a serious condition, after they fell from a seventh floor balcony, police said.The dead include a man aged 40, his wife and her twin sister, 41, and their eight-year-old girl. The couple's 15-year-old son survived the fall and formal identification is now under way. Police said the victims were all French citizens.Unconfirmed reports in Swiss media, citing an unidentified police official, claimed the five had jumped from their apartment building.The group were found at about 7am on Thursday outside a...
ACCIDENTS
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bathtub#Neglect Section#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
8 News Now

8 News Now

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy