Norfolk, VA

Mark Williams, Virginia Beach native, declares for NBA draft

By Craig Loper
 3 days ago

DURHAM, NC (WAVY) – After two seasons at Duke, Norfolk native Mark Williams has declared for the NBA draft. He made the announcement on his social media Monday night.

After three seasons at Norfolk Academy, Williams spent his senior year of high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida before choosing to attend Duke.

In two seasons with the Blue Devils, Williams made a consistent impact. His freshman season, he averaged 7.1 ppg, 4.45 rpg and 1.4 blocks per game in 23 games played.

This past season, Williams’ sophomore year, he improved upon all his averages with 11.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 2.8 blocks per game in 39 games played. Duke played all the way to the final four in New Orleans before losing to rival North Carolina.

Williams was the 2021-2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a third-team all ACC selection.

Williams is a projected first round pick, according to many draft experts.

IN THIS ARTICLE
