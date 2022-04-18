ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

H&M launching compostable baby wear line

By Geoff Harris
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Fashion retailers are now creating baby clothes that can be composted.

In an effort to be more environmentally friendly, the popular clothing retailer H&M, is set to come out with a new line of baby clothes that can be recycled by composting.

The new line is scheduled to launch in May and includes baby tops, bottoms, jackets, hats and blankets.

But local environmental experts here in Southwest Florida think that this initiative is actually missing the mark.

“The greatest effort you as a consumer can have is to not buy new,” said Dr. Molly Nation, an Assistant Professor of Environmental Education at FGCU.

Dr. Nation tells us that in some ways, this initiative is a good thing. “It is in some ways, more sustainable, the fact that they’re using sustainably sourced cotton, as opposed to polyesters which are made out of essentially plastics,” Dr. Nation said.

But overall, she believes the initiative will not help cut down on textile waste. “I don’t think so at all and in fact, I think they’re putting the onus on the consumer to dispose of this in a proper way,” said Dr. Nation.

One reason why, is because once these baby clothes are used, it’s up to the parents to compost them; if they even have a composter.

“There are very few people that compost in their backyards and there are even fewer municipalities that provide composting as a way to dispose of our waste,” Dr. Nation said.

So if you want to make a more environmentally conscious decision when buying clothes, she recommends buying second hand from a consignment store or local Goodwill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMENh_0fCywnaj00
Goodwill

In Southwest Florida alone there are 29 Goodwill locations and just last year, they sold more than 460,000 baby and children clothes.

“Most of the time babies will wear something once or twice and then they outgrow it. So it gets donated to Goodwill and then somebody else can purchase it and it’s almost a brand new item,” said Debra Donatto, the Communications and Marketing Director for Goodwill Southwest Florida.

Now despite what some people believe, the positive environmental impact of shopping at second hand stores like Goodwill is actually quite large. “Last year alone we were able to save 50 million pounds from going into local landfills,” Donatto said. Plus, there’s a strong chance you’ll save a good amount of money by shopping second hand. “Here at Goodwill, those (clothes) can be purchased for $0.99, sometimes even less than that,” said Donatto.

We did reach out to H&M for comment on their latest line. A spokesperson tells us: “Each piece is 100% biodegradable, including the printing pigments, ensuring the entire collection can be composted once it has been cherished, passed along and completely worn out after years of use. Pieces are fully compostable in a home compost.”

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
whowhatwear

H&M Just Brought Back Its Top-Selling $30 Sandals, and I'm Not Missing My Chance

I don't blame you if you don't remember all the stories I've written in the past—I can hardly keep count myself. Let me refresh your memory: Last summer, I wrote an article on a pair of super-cute mesh sandals from H&M that I knew would sell like crazy. As it turns out, I was right, and the shoes went like hotcakes, not giving me a chance to buy them myself. But now, H&M has brought them back for spring 2022, and I'm not throwing away my shot.
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

If You Love Anthropologie and Pottery Barn, You’ll Adore This Cottagecore British Brand

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. What do you get when you combine the timeless Pottery Barn look with the stylish, colorful whimsy of Anthropologie? OKA, a female-founded, U.K.-based home brand that specializes in beautiful, well-curated furniture and decor — all of which look straight out of a European country home.
SHOPPING
The Independent

eBay launches Imperfects range with huge discounts on 180 brands

eBay is launching a new Imperfects range to mark Earth Day on Friday (22 April).It is the fashion equivalent to supermarkets' wonky veg initiative, which was launched in a bid to cut food waste.The American multinational e-commerce corporation is providing offers on clothes, shoes, and accessories that are considered new, but with defects, from 180 high-street brands including North Face, Off-white, Puma, Fila, and Timberland at up to 60 per cent off. All Imperfects items may include defects like small scuffs and marks that may have been from the factory or are ex-display which means they can’t be sold...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

The sustainable brands to bookmark, from fashion to homeware

The last few years has seen everything from a deadly pandemic grip the globe to the climate crisis sparking a cascade of calamities – from floods in Jakarta to wildfires in Australia, and record-breaking temperatures in Antarctica– meaning Earth Day couldn’t be a more relevant yearly initiative.Honoured annually on 22 April, Earth Day was established in 1970 with the aim of bringing people together from around the globe in support of the environment to raise awareness of pollution and highlight how important clean air and water is. Above all, it places a spotlight on the urgency of how desperately we need action...
ENVIRONMENT
thespruce.com

Introducing The Spruce’s New Eco-Friendly Organizing Line

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. At The Spruce, we understand the importance of cultivating an organized home space. We strive to help our valued readers achieve that peace of mind and balance through helpful and practical decluttering solutions and organizing tips.
HOME & GARDEN
ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

