Oklahoma State

Oklahoma legislator candidacy filing ended Friday

By Caroline Cluiss
KXII.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The deadline to file to run for state or U.S. legislator was on Friday. Now, voters have to decide between one of the 71 candidates who filed to represent Oklahoma or the districts in our...

www.kxii.com

