Oklahoma legislator candidacy filing ended Friday

This week, against the guidance of leading health experts and educational professionals, the Oklahoma State Senate passed a flurry of bills that directly target the 2SLGBTQ+ community and specifically transgender youth. These bills block transgender students from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity, and eliminate inclusive gender markers from official documents, among other harmful actions. Pushed under the guise of “community or school safety,” these actions are, in reality, part of an ongoing, nationwide effort by fringe lawmakers to advance discrimination against and erase the identity of people like me. ...

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO