Market Will Break Out of Slump Due to Peaking Inflation, Evercore ISI Predicts

By Stephanie Landsman, CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market slump may be in its final innings. According to Evercore ISI's Julian Emanuel, stocks should start grinding higher due to peaking inflation. He cites a positive trend going back to the last time stocks and bonds fell together: 1994. "The market just sort of digested it, and...

Daily Mail

Bank of America analyst warns clients that a 'recession shock' is on the horizon - days after Deutsche Bank forecasted the economic downturn for 2023 due to Federal Reserve attempts to tame surging inflation

A Bank of America analyst warned that the U.S. economy is deteriorating fast and could push the country into a recession just three days after Deutsche Bank predicted the fall to come in 2023 as the Federal Reserve tightens interest rates to tame surging inflation. BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
