Market Will Break Out of Slump Due to Peaking Inflation, Evercore ISI Predicts

The first few months of 2022 have not been kind to Netflix shares, which have dropped 44 percent year-to-date. As of the most recent week’s close, they stood at $341.13, down from $612.09 at the end of 2021. And few on Wall Street expect the streaming giant’s first-quarter subscriber and earnings report on Tuesday to turn around the currently gloomy mood of investors. “Heading into earnings on April 19, Netflix is a frequent topic in our discussions with investors, shares remain controversial and sentiment skews negative,” J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth summarized the state of play in an April 7 report.More...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO