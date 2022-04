Baseball is a game of ebb and flow. Some days you are on top of the world and other days you can’t dig yourself out of a hole. Two weeks ago, LSU had a 4-0 week where things couldn’t have been any better. Last week, it went 0-3, and things couldn’t have been any worse. The Tigers took a trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas, and things did not go according to plan.

