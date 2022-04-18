Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches for pass routes and greater than 8 inches for the high elevations. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern and northeast Nevada. * WHEN...Until noon PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected to be seen in the high elevations of White Pine County through the rest of this afternoon. Use extra caution over passes and summits in the area.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 3 HOURS AGO