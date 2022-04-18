Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Yuba, southwestern Sierra and western Nevada Counties through 415 PM PDT At 318 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rough And Ready, or near Grass Valley, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grass Valley, Lake Wildwood, Sweetland, Cherokee, Delevan National Wildlife Refuge, Cedar Ridge, Dobbins, Brownsville, Bald Mountain Summit, Challenge-Brownsville, Challenge, Rough And Ready, Pike, Alta Sierra, Camptonville, Frenchtown, Nevada City and Penn Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0