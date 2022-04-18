ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Horry by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-18 19:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Horry...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cedar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cedar THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN CEDAR AND NORTHWESTERN POLK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeastern Polk County until 615PM.
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING A combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and northwest winds near 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will lead to increased fire danger across southeastern NC this afternoon and again on Sunday.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 05:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue to develop over the Coastal Plains of South Texas, including the Coastal Bend and the Victoria Crossroads. Prevailing visibilities will range from 1 to 3 miles. Patchy dense fog, with visibilities around 1/4 mile or less, will also occur. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly within a short period of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Manatee; Inland Pasco; Inland Sarasota; Pinellas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Pasco, northwestern Manatee, southeastern Pinellas, Hillsborough and northwestern Sarasota Counties through 315 PM EDT At 231 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Greater Northdale to Downtown Saint Petersburg to 6 miles south of Anna Maria. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tampa, Sarasota, Bradenton, Temple Terrace, Palmetto, Downtown Saint Petersburg, Fort Desoto Park, Saint Petersburg, Lutz, Brandon, Fish Hawk, St. Petersburg, Anna Maria, St. Leo, Tampa International Airport, East Lake-Orient Park, The Meadows, Egypt Lake-Leto, Parrish and Wesley Chapel South. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ness, Pawnee, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central, south central and west central Kansas. Target Area: Ness; Pawnee; Rush A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Ness, northwestern Pawnee and western Rush Counties through 745 PM CDT At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Bazine, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Alexander around 720 PM CDT. Nekoma around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Rush Center, Hargrave, La Crosse and Liebenthal. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
NESS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Amador, Calaveras by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Calaveras County in northern California Southern Amador County in northern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 511 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Valley Springs, or near Paloma, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Campo Seco around 520 PM PDT. Paloma and San Andreas around 545 PM PDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dallas, Greene, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dallas; Greene; Polk The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Southern Polk County in southwestern Missouri North central Greene County in southwestern Missouri * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 453 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Fair Play, or 8 miles west of Bolivar, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Pleasant Hope... Fair Play Morrisville... Halfway Aldrich... Eudora Brighton... Foose TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Yuba, southwestern Sierra and western Nevada Counties through 415 PM PDT At 318 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rough And Ready, or near Grass Valley, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grass Valley, Lake Wildwood, Sweetland, Cherokee, Delevan National Wildlife Refuge, Cedar Ridge, Dobbins, Brownsville, Bald Mountain Summit, Challenge-Brownsville, Challenge, Rough And Ready, Pike, Alta Sierra, Camptonville, Frenchtown, Nevada City and Penn Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Continue to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans which could blow away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles may be subject to blow over due to strong crosswinds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest crosswinds will continue to be on west-northwest to south-southeast oriented roadways.
LYON COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow is expected to return overnight into Friday morning above 5000 feet. Additional snowfall accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, locally higher near Yuba Pass. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Although road conditions are favorable at this time, travel could become difficult quickly with long delays as additional snow accumulates on area roadways. Heavy snow accumulations could damage tree limbs and produce power outages.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 16:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near area lakes, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Cedar A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CEDAR COUNTY At 432 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near El Dorado Springs, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include El Dorado Springs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours with conditions similar to mid-winter storms. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches east of Highway 89, with 8 to 16 inches west of Highway 89. Winds gusting to 35 mph, with Sierra ridge gusts up to 80 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult with long delays and possible highway closures over the Sierra. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday evening into Friday. Strong winds and heavy snow accumulations could damage tree limbs and produce power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads that are slushy or just wet this afternoon are expected to become snow-covered again this evening. Windy conditions will continue to produce hazardous conditions on Lake Tahoe during the storm with wave heights 1 to 4 feet.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dallas, Laclede, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dallas; Laclede; Webster; Wright THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN WEBSTER...SOUTHEASTERN DALLAS NORTHWESTERN WRIGHT AND SOUTHWESTERN LACLEDE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boise Mountains, Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Lowell or Lucky Peak Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ada, southwestern Boise, southwestern Elmore, southeastern Canyon, central Owyhee and southeastern Gem Counties through 515 PM MDT At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Star to near Oreana. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Kuna around 450 PM MDT. Meridian and Star around 500 PM MDT. Boise, Garden City, Eagle and Grand View around 510 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Gila County, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In and around the locations of Flagstaff, Williams, Munds Park, Payson, Strawberry, Doney Park, and Young * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Locations in and near Window Rock, Ganado, Winslow, Holbrook, Snowflake, St. Johns, Springerville, Dilkon, and Kykotsmovi. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Civil Emergency Message issued for Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:51:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Rutherford Missing Person The following message is transmitted at the request of Rutherford County EMA. Missing 85 yr old with dementia. 5` Tall. Blue pants brown shirt in the 2900 block are of E Compton Road. If located Call Rutherford County Sheriff`s Office.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154. * TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday evening. * WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ

