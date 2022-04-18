Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Motherlode; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern San Joaquin, north central Stanislaus, western Calaveras and southwestern Amador Counties through 515 PM PDT At 416 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Drytown to near Wallace to 6 miles east of Waterloo. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stockton, Jackson, Paloma, San Andreas, Ione, Valley Springs, Campo Seco, Rancho Calaveras, Clinton, Camanche Reservoir, Wallace, Fiddletown, Drytown, Pine Grove, Milton, Farmington, Camanche Village, Rail Road Flat, Mountain Ranch and Sutter Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
