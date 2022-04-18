ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-18 19:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal New...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 21:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of through 515 AM EDT At 450 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of DeBordieu Colony to 29 miles southeast of Bull Island. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bald Head Island and Winyah Bay Entrance. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cedar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cedar THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN CEDAR AND NORTHWESTERN POLK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeastern Polk County until 615PM.
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast .A long period swell of 18 to 20 seconds has arrived as of this afternoon with swell heights over 12 feet. This swell will impact coastal Sonoma County down to coastal Monterey County. The swell continues to move southward, impacting area beaches through the evening into tomorrow morning, resulting in a high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Swell periods will diminish slightly to 15 to 17 seconds by tomorrow, but the risk for sneaker waves and rip currents will persist. Additionally during this time period, the high energy of this swell may result in larger breaking waves in the surf zone from 14 to 18 feet. Swell heights and periods are expected to diminish below risk threshold tomorrow overnight into Saturday. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...A strong northwest swell at 18 to 20 seconds associated with swell heights over 12 feet has arrived. This strong swell will likely impact area beaches with breaking waves of 14 to 18 feet possible through tomorrow. * WHERE...Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey Bay. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Larger breaking waves in the surf zone may be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay well away from the shoreline, expect dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep children close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back to the ocean. This swell may also provide occasional larger breaking waves in the surf zone from 14 to 18 feet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Amador, Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; San Joaquin; Stanislaus A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT FOR EASTERN SAN JOAQUIN...NORTHERN STANISLAUS...WEST CENTRAL CALAVERAS AND SOUTHWESTERN AMADOR COUNTIES At 502 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Valley Springs, or 7 miles southwest of Paloma, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Campo Seco around 515 PM PDT. Valley Springs around 525 PM PDT. San Andreas around 545 PM PDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
County
Pender County, NC
County
New Hanover County, NC
City
Wrightsville Beach, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Amador, Calaveras by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Calaveras County in northern California Southern Amador County in northern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 511 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Valley Springs, or near Paloma, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Campo Seco around 520 PM PDT. Paloma and San Andreas around 545 PM PDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dallas, Greene, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dallas; Greene; Polk A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DALLAS...SOUTHERN POLK AND NORTH CENTRAL GREENE COUNTIES At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Morrisville, or 9 miles south of Bolivar, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Pleasant Hope... Fair Play Morrisville... Halfway Aldrich... Eudora Brighton... Foose TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow is expected to return overnight into Friday morning above 5000 feet. Additional snowfall accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, locally higher near Yuba Pass. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Although road conditions are favorable at this time, travel could become difficult quickly with long delays as additional snow accumulates on area roadways. Heavy snow accumulations could damage tree limbs and produce power outages.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches along and west of Highway 395 above 7000 feet, with local amounts to 18 inches near the Sierra crest. East of Highway 395 and below 7000 feet, several inches of snowfall are possible. Winds gusting to 55 mph, with Sierra ridge gusts to 90 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with long delays on portions of Highway 395 tonight and Friday morning. The hazardous conditions will impact the commutes Thursday into Friday morning. Strong winds and heavy snow accumulations could damage tree limbs and produce power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads that are just wet this afternoon are expected to become snow-covered tonight.
MONO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near area lakes, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Cedar; Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR EASTERN CEDAR AND NORTHWESTERN POLK COUNTIES At 511 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stockton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stockton Lake... Stockton State Park Stockton... Humansville Fair Play... Bearcreek Masters... Dunnegan Arnica HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Continue to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans which could blow away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High profile vehicles may be subject to blow over due to strong crosswinds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest crosswinds will continue to be on west-northwest to south-southeast oriented roadways.
LYON COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Locations in and near Window Rock, Ganado, Winslow, Holbrook, Snowflake, St. Johns, Springerville, Dilkon, and Kykotsmovi. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Gila County, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In and around the locations of Flagstaff, Williams, Munds Park, Payson, Strawberry, Doney Park, and Young * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Motherlode, Northern San Joaquin Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Motherlode; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern San Joaquin, north central Stanislaus, western Calaveras and southwestern Amador Counties through 515 PM PDT At 416 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Drytown to near Wallace to 6 miles east of Waterloo. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stockton, Jackson, Paloma, San Andreas, Ione, Valley Springs, Campo Seco, Rancho Calaveras, Clinton, Camanche Reservoir, Wallace, Fiddletown, Drytown, Pine Grove, Milton, Farmington, Camanche Village, Rail Road Flat, Mountain Ranch and Sutter Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Civil Emergency Message issued for Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 09:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:51:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Rutherford Missing Person The following message is transmitted at the request of Rutherford County EMA. Missing 85 yr old with dementia. 5` Tall. Blue pants brown shirt in the 2900 block are of E Compton Road. If located Call Rutherford County Sheriff`s Office.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches for pass routes and greater than 8 inches for the high elevations. Winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern and northeast Nevada. * WHEN...Until noon PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected to be seen in the high elevations of White Pine County through the rest of this afternoon. Use extra caution over passes and summits in the area.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 14:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Eagar-Springerville and Saint Johns. * WINDS...Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154. * TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday evening. * WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 07:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In and around the locations of Jacob Lake, Fredonia, Page, Lees Ferry, Grand Canyon Village, Supai, and North Rim * WHEN...From 7 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ

