High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of New Hanover, Brunswick and east central Columbus Counties through 530 AM EDT At 457 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Bald Head Island to near Ocean Crest Pier to 8 miles southeast of Little River Entrance. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wilmington, Leland, Oak Island, Carolina Beach, Shallotte, Sunset Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Kure Beach, Holden Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, Caswell Beach, Bald Head Island, Snows Cut, South Masonboro Island, Ocean Crest Pier, Yaupon Beach, North Masonboro Island, Figure Eight Island, Boiling Spring Lakes and St. James. This includes US Route 17 in Brunswick County between mile markers 6 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0