Hagerstown, MD

Heavy traffic caused by I-81 crash

By Colton Salaz, Makea Luzader
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

HAGERSTOWN (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-81 close to US 40 exit in Hagerstown, Maryland. The crash happened under the overpass bridge of the exit.

According to Maryland State Police, a female driver in her 30s who was driving an SUV died following the crash. Her dog was with her in the car when a tractor-trailer slammed into her. The dog is uninjured and was taken to the local humane society, and is waiting for a family member to pick it up.

The crash occurred around 1:45 pm, and emergency officials say weather contributed to the crash.

Two other people were injured, but it is still unclear as to their condition.

