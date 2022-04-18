Man accused of shooting, killing Albuquerque teen pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of shooting and killing an Albuquerque teen , then evading police for years plead not guilty on Monday. Martin Recio and two others were at the Dion’s near University and Gibson back in 2017, when police say Derreck Flocco opened fire during a drug deal, killing Recio.
Flacco managed to evade police for years before being arrested in Los Angeles last June . On Monday, Flocco plead not guilty to shooting at or from a vehicle resulting in death and conspiracy to commit distribution motion, which a judge will decide on at a later date. Flocco will remain in custody until that detention hearing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 5