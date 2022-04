DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — With recent fires blazing through the abandoned Town Terrace Inn, many people have wondered, what is the future of the motel in downtown Dothan?. Plans for the revitalization of the abandoned Town Terrace Inn Motel on North Oates Street are currently underway, but due to the past two fires that have blazed through parts of the structure, the groundbreaking for that project has been delayed.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO