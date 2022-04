The retail liquor license lottery was held at Monday night’s Sheridan City Council meeting. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Six of the 11 applicants who applied for the additional retail liquor license the City of Sheridan received due to an increase in population that was reported in the 2020 Census were part of a lottery to determine who would be selected to receive the license. Spruce Restaurant was the name chosen through the lottery system. Prior to the lottery, Sheridan resident Dirk Sanderson voiced his disapproval of how the City has handled the situation.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO