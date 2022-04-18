ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millard County, UT

Authorities identify three people killed in Millard County house fire

By MADISON SWENSON, KSL TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELTA, Utah — Authorities have released the names of the three people who died in a house fire in Delta over the weekend. The victims were identified Monday as 53-year-old Ronald Smith,...

