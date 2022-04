Robert Garrigus could be the first PGA Tour member to play in the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational — if he’s approved. Garrigus, who has one PGA Tour win under his belt, has reportedly requested a release from the organization to play in the London tournament, a requirement for all overseas competitions. More golfers are expected to do the same, but as of Tuesday, Garrigus was the only player who has.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO