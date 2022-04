Bray Wyatt still hasn't appeared for any promotion in any capacity since getting released by the WWE in July 2021. There's been plenty of speculation about what his next move could be — whether it's jumping to AEW or somehow winding up back in WWE — but he has remained mostly silent about the situation. He wrote last month on Instagram, "I will always love wrestling. I couldn't imagine spending the rest of my life without stepping in the ring again and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. Everything has to be in place though. Like I said, timing is everything."

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO