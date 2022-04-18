ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

Platinum, rhodium and palladium are prime reason for catalytic converter theft

By Steve Campion
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0Qe8_0fCyoI8e00

As catalytic converter theft continues to rise, many are wondering why? Within minutes, thieves are able to cut them off from vehicles. It is because of a type of three types of metals that is inside the pollution control devices.

"It's platinum, palladium, and rhodium. You have platinum for around $800 or $900 dollars an ounce. You have palladium for around $2,200 an ounce. You have rhodium that's $18 to $20,000 an ounce, " said well-known scrap shop owner Dennis Laviage of C&D Scrap Metal.

The issue is that it is impossible for an average person to extract those metals. There's a complicated process that must be done in a manufacturing setting.

Laviage said regulations are already on the books to keep stolen converters from being bought by recyclers. That is why he does not purchase catalytic converters much anymore. He said buying them from sellers requires a lot of paperwork and he won't accept anything stolen.

RELATED: New Caney ISD officers injured after possible catalytic converter theft in Humble

"There's a lot of bad apples in every business. I don't know who is buying these catalytic converters," Laviage said "I don't know if it's a racket going on. I do know this, there are ways to steal converters and get them out of the city and no one even knows where they went. I think that's probably what is happening."

RELATED: Man shot while confronting thieves attempting to steal catalytic converter in NW Houston, police say

RELATED: Thieves target 11 cars taking off with catalytic converters at METRO Park & Ride lot in SE Houston

In an interview with ABC13, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called for statewide restrictions. She said while the county and other local municipalities are trying to crack down on the crime, state lawmakers must intervene.

"I'm going to be bashful about that. We do need the regulation at the state level. I have no reason to believe that my state colleagues would be opposed to. Obviously, we need the state legislature to convene," said Hidalgo.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
ABC6.com

North Kingstown police seek catalytic converter theft

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person accused of multiple catalytic converter thefts. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole catalytic converters from North Kingstown School Department vehicles on Fairway Drive. The thefts happened on March 15,...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
KTTS

Lebanon Program Aims To Stop Catalytic Converter Thefts

Lebanon Police are sponsoring a free Etch and Catch program aimed at cracking down on catalytic converter thefts. Drivers can take their vehicle to one of more than a dozen locations. The business will put their license plate number on the converter, along with a line made with brightly colored,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Rhodium#Palladium#Theft#Catalytic Converters#C D Scrap Metal
WCIA

Police arrest man in connection to catalytic converter theft

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old man is accused of possessing a stolen motor vehicle and stolen essential vehicle parts. In the week of March 14, Charleston Police spoke with several suspects of stolen catalytic converters who identified Trevor Tran as a person who helped valuate and purchase their suspected stolen essential vehicle parts. On […]
CHARLESTON, IL
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Click2Houston.com

VIOLENT VIDEO: Man grabs woman’s purse, pushes her to ground inside southwest Houston office building

HOUSTON – Houston police released surveillance video of a robbery inside an office building in southwest Houston. Security footage from the office building captured the entire incident. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, at around 12:00 p.m., the victim is seen walking into the office building. A man in gray trails behind her. While waiting for an elevator, the man walks up to her, forcibly snatches her purse and pushes her to the ground. Then, he runs from the building and flees the scene in a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows.
HOUSTON, TX
Covering Katy

Gun shots shake normally quiet Katy area neighborhood

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (COVERING KATY) – The only gun shots you’d typically hear at the corner of Westheimer Parkway and Fry Road are those coming from the range at George Bush Park, but we are learning that wasn’t the case on the evening of March 1, 2022.
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
124K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy