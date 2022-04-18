ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Possible Spoiler: Update On Tony Khan’s Next Huge Announcement

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was revealed during the April 13th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite that President Tony Khan will be making another “huge” announcement on this week’s show. Khan previously revealed that he had purchased Ring of Honor during a...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Backstage Notes On Marijuana Use And The WWE Wellness Policy

Today is “4:20” and WWE Superstars can celebrate with no worries as talents have recently told Fightful Select how they have not been suspended or fined for marijuana use in years. This is a progressive change from the policy that is still on the books as in the...
WWE
PWMania

CM Punk Pays Tribute To Bret Hart During AEW Dynamite Match Against Dustin Rhodes

CM Punk defeated Dustin Rhodes in the opening match of AEW Dynamite for April 20th 2022. Several fans took notice that CM Punk was paying tribute to Bret Hart during the match by doing various moves that Hart used during his career. Several of the moves that CM Punk used were also used by Hart in a match against Goldust (Rhodes) from 1997.
WWE
PWMania

Adam Page On The Differences Between Himself and His Character

“Hangman” Adam Page made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “I don’t really think I have had a mentor. I would say that I looked up to The Young Bucks while I was in Japan. So I learned a lot from them in some ways and from Kenny Omega, but I have never really had a mentor in wrestling.”
WWE
PWMania

Jim Ross Reveals His Favorite Version Of Hulk Hogan

Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, was asked if his favorite version of Hulk Hogan is classic babyface with the Red and Yellow or heel Hollywood, or Mr. America. “I really liked Hogan as a heel in the NWO....
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Dave Meltzer
Popculture

Ralph Kiser, 'Survivor' Competitor, Dead at 56

Former Survivor: Redemption Island star Ralph Kiser has died. Kiser, who finished the CBS series' 22nd season in eighth place, passed away at around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, with his nephew George Kiser telling The Sun, "he was a hard working man, and a damn good hunter." He was 56.
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
PWMania

Video: Scarlett And Karrion Kross Get Married In Alaska

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have tied the knot. Kross and Scarlett were in Anchorage, Alaska earlier this month to work the WrestlePro Alaska 3rd Anniversary event, which took place on Saturday, April 9 at the Egan Convention Center. Scarlett defeated Freya The Slaya, while Kross defeated Dan Maff. Kross...
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
Wrestling World

Raw: The Street Profits triumphed

United States Championship Match: Finn Bálor (c) vs Theory This challenge did not surprise anyone, we all knew that sooner or later Theory would have its chance for a secondary title, at least for now, given that the situation around the maximum one is quite complicated. Mr. McMahon's protege...
PWMania

Bill DeMott Shoots On What Happened With The WCW Stars At WrestleMania 17

During an appearance on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, Bill DeMott talked about himself and other WCW stars appearing at Wrestlemania 17 in 2001. Just a week prior to the event, Shane McMahon was announced as the new storyline owner of the company. Here is what DeMott said:
PWMania

Tony Khan Speaks More About Anti-AEW “Bot” Twitter Accounts

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan tweeted about an independent study that claimed much of the “anti-AEW online community” aren’t real individuals. In an interview with TVInsider.com, Khan talked more about the matter:. “What I’ve seen was a lot of anti-AEW accounts that are really...
PWMania

AEW ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game Confirmed, Fan Chants Recorded After Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that “AEW: Fight Forever” is the name of the first-ever console video game from the company. PWMania.com reported a few weeks back how AEW had filed to trademark “Fight Forever” for wrestling/video game use, which led to speculation on the title of the game. The name now has been confirmed.
PWMania

Dasha Gonzalez On The Rock Messaging Her, Who Helped Her Get Into AEW

Dasha Gonzalez made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. The Rock messaging her about her 2020 appearance on Titan Games:. “Two or three months later, I got a message from him (The Rock) saying how proud he was of me...
PWMania

Report: WWE Interested In Bringing FTR Back

WWE reportedly has interest in bringing back FTR, who are the current AAA World Tag Team Champions & ROH World Tag Team Champions. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will reportedly see their AEW contract expire this summer, but Fightful Select reports that AEW is able to retain the option year on their contract, which the company will likely do. It’s believed that news will be coming out soon on the option year being exercised or a contract extension.
digitalspy.com

8 huge Casualty spoilers for next week

Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, Iain jeopardises his relationship with Chrissie when he tries to track down Keidi's sister, while Dylan worries he's made the wrong decision by supporting Paula. Here's a full collection of the eight biggest moments to watch out for:. 1. Chrissie makes a discovery...
PWMania

AEW and NJPW Announce First-Ever Joint PPV Event, “AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door”

April 20, 2022 — Moments ago on AEW: Dynamite live on TBS, the hinges were fully ripped off the Forbidden Door, as it was announced that AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling will present their first ever joint pay-per-view special this summer. “AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door” will take place live on Sunday, June 26, at the United Center in Chicago, featuring marquee matchups between members of AEW and NJPW’s world-class rosters.
PWMania

Road Dogg: “I’m Still Not 100% Sure The Montreal Screwjob Was All Real”

Road Dogg talked about the Montreal Screwjob during the latest edition of “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast. The Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event was where Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done to have Michaels win the WWE Title as Hart was leaving for WCW.
PWMania

QT Marshall Speaks Out On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW For WWE

During an interview on Cultaholic.com’s Desert Island Graps podcast, QT Marshall talked about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE:. “We talk every day. Every day. I know what’s – he doesn’t go into full detail of what’s going to happen when he’s about to go out there, but obviously, we still communicate. He’s the closest thing I have to a best friend, I guess. He’s somebody that really went above and beyond to open a door for me, and he’ll be the first to tell you, he opened the door. I did all the work. You do need it sometimes, you do need someone to open that door for you, and he was willing to do it. At the same time, I was going to work really hard also knowing that his name and reputation was kind of stamped onto my back. It made me work even harder, because at the end of the day, and I say this all the time, I thought he would go back to WWE before AEW had become a thing. I was like, I was going to train Brandi, I’ll work out with Cody for All In, all this stuff, but eventually he’s eventually going to go back to WWE because there was no AEW. So, you know, I was OK with that, I’m not gonna go to WWE. They’ve already told me no. So, I’ll just be his friend, and that’s it. We’ll hang out. We only live thirty minutes from each other, and I was super excited, just to have a peer in the wrestling industry that kind of looked at me as a peer.”
