St. Augustine Police looking for person who allegedly broke car window at eye clinic, stole purse

SHARON (CBS) – Sharon Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure a teenage girl into his car. The incident reportedly took place on Friday March 18 at around 8:30 pm. Police say the teen was walking alone in the area of Massapoag Ave. near Horizons Road when she said a white man driving a white “muscle car” with a loud exhaust pulled over and asked directions. The girl said the driver then tried to lure her into the car. She was able to get away. The incident was reported to police several days after it happened and remains under investigation. “If things like this happen, we need to know right away,” said Sharon Police Lt. Jeff Penders. “Then we can get cars in the area. The car could have still been around.” Investigators are reminding young people and any neighbors, no one will ever get in trouble for speaking up about something that didn’t seem right. “See something, say something,” Penders said. “It’s always better to call us and err on the side of caution than not call us and something happens.”

SHARON, MA ・ 28 DAYS AGO