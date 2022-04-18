ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, WI

Chippewa County Crime Stoppers unveils new logo

By WEAU Staff
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa County Crime Stoppers unveiled a new logo during a presentation on Monday. A contest was put out to the schools within the Chippewa County school district for the creation of the new logo. The Chippewa...

WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for April 21, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Helicopter called for crash in Chippewa County Thursday evening

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A helicopter landed near the scene of a crash in Chippewa County Thursday evening. The crash happened near the intersection of County Highway Q and 115th Street south of Tilden. The helicopter landed on County Highway Q, which was closed by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some people like to pretend they’re someone else, but when it involves someone else’s financial information, that’s a big no-no, and it’s illegal. See if you can help the Crime Stoppers find two identity thieves and get yourself in line for up to $1,000.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AM 1390 KRFO

UPDATE: Minnesota Woman Charged For Violent Rampage In Target

The woman identified as 23 year old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey of West St. Paul was charged in Dakota County with felony first degree criminal damage to property which came out to around $7,000. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon told the Pioneer Press "they believe an issue with previous purchase a few days before set Bailey off. "
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

3 killed in 2-car crash in Frankfort; 1 hurt trying to help

Authorities say three people were killed after a two-vehicle collision on a highway in Frankfort. A person who stopped to help was injured when struck by another vehicle. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says the three people involved in the initial crash just before midnight Saturday were pronounced dead at the scene. A motorist who pulled over in an attempt to render first aid was stuck by vehicle passing the scene and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office says the two crashes took place on an unlit section of a state highway. The incidents remain under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Threatened Bloomington Hotel Employee With ‘Wizard Wand’

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man faces assault and trespassing charges after threatening a hotel employee with a “wizard wand,” court documents show. Skylar Eros Dupree Thomas, 29, of Woodbury is charged with fifth-degree assault and trespassing, both misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint. Skylar Thomas (credit: Hennepin County) Just after midnight Friday, Bloomington police responded to a Hyatt Place hotel on a report of a person with a weapon. The suspect, identified as Thomas, told police he had a “wand.” “From previous calls, [the officer] knew that the defendant was referencing a stick that had been fashioned into what looked like a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for theft suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect.  According to Crime Stoppers, around 2:00 p.m. on March 12, the man in the video below was caught on camera opening the door of a truck. He reportedly stole a toolbox, Dell laptop, and an Apple iPad, […]
MIDLAND, TX
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Police in Wisconsin Surprise Family After Arresting Delivery Driver

This police department over in eastern Wisconsin really put the 'serve' in their motto to protect and serve!. I've said many times how much respect I have for law enforcement officers. My dad was a police officer for over 30 years back in my hometown in Wisconsin, so I realize what a tough profession it can be to wear the badge and try to keep us safe everyday.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Complaint: Off-duty Madison police detective witnessed, reported alleged Beltline shooter

MADISON, Wis. — An off-duty Madison Police detective witnessed and reported an alleged shooting that shut down most of the Beltline last week. According to a complaint filed with the Dane County Circuit Court, the detective identified as DR saw Matthew Rhone, 21, of Fitchburg shooting at a black Chrysler 200 while they traveled east on the Beltline between South...
MADISON, WI
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WEAU-TV 13

Minn. man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking cocaine, stopped in Eau Claire

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Minnesota man is sentenced to 10 years for trafficking cocaine after being stopped by a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper in Eau Claire. According to a media release by the Office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, fifty-year-old Lashawn Bennett of St. Paul, Minn. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 10 years in federal prison for possessing over 500 grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Mexican citizen sentenced in connection to Trempealeau County cocaine conspiracy

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mexican citizen that lives in Trempealeau County, Wis. has been sentenced in connection to a cocaine conspiracy. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 23-year-old Karlett Salazar Zagal, who is a citizen of Mexico living in Trempealeau County, Wis. pleaded guilty and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 60 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Missing Dunn County man found safe

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department reports that Hilgendorf has been found safe. DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Menomonie Police Department is searching for 88-year-old Allan Dean Hilgendorf. Authorities note he suffers from dementia as well as memory loss. He is a white male with grey hair, blue...
DUNN COUNTY, WI

