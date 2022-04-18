50 Great Romantic Comedies Made Before 1980 (Photos)

90 Day Fiancé fans are used to updates about relationship troubles and drama between co-stars, but such news usually isn't quite as devastating as the news shared by Robert Springs and Anny Francisco. Regular viewers will likely know Robert and Anny from their time in the franchise proper, and/or through recurring appearances on the commentary show Pillow Talk. The couple shared the sad update that their infant son, Adriel Spring, has died at just seven months old. The news sent shockwaves through the community, and fans, as well as other cast members, reached out to share sympathy and condolences with Robert and Anny.

