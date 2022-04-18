Monday April 18, 2022 Forecast First

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Russ Pappas
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Windy and dry conditions will continue this week as two storm systems remain in this forecast. The beginning and the end of this work week will have Red Flag Warnings and/or Wind Advisories for the Western Slope. Add the element of the very dry conditions (GJ...

