Video: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (4/18/22)

During an interview on Cultaholic.com’s Desert Island Graps podcast, QT Marshall talked about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE:. “We talk every day. Every day. I know what’s – he doesn’t go into full detail of what’s going to happen when he’s about to go out there, but obviously, we still communicate. He’s the closest thing I have to a best friend, I guess. He’s somebody that really went above and beyond to open a door for me, and he’ll be the first to tell you, he opened the door. I did all the work. You do need it sometimes, you do need someone to open that door for you, and he was willing to do it. At the same time, I was going to work really hard also knowing that his name and reputation was kind of stamped onto my back. It made me work even harder, because at the end of the day, and I say this all the time, I thought he would go back to WWE before AEW had become a thing. I was like, I was going to train Brandi, I’ll work out with Cody for All In, all this stuff, but eventually he’s eventually going to go back to WWE because there was no AEW. So, you know, I was OK with that, I’m not gonna go to WWE. They’ve already told me no. So, I’ll just be his friend, and that’s it. We’ll hang out. We only live thirty minutes from each other, and I was super excited, just to have a peer in the wrestling industry that kind of looked at me as a peer.”

