Video: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (4/18/22)

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John...

www.pwmania.com

Wrestling World

Raw: The Street Profits triumphed

United States Championship Match: Finn Bálor (c) vs Theory This challenge did not surprise anyone, we all knew that sooner or later Theory would have its chance for a secondary title, at least for now, given that the situation around the maximum one is quite complicated. Mr. McMahon's protege...
WWE
PWMania

CM Punk Pays Tribute To Bret Hart During AEW Dynamite Match Against Dustin Rhodes

CM Punk defeated Dustin Rhodes in the opening match of AEW Dynamite for April 20th 2022. Several fans took notice that CM Punk was paying tribute to Bret Hart during the match by doing various moves that Hart used during his career. Several of the moves that CM Punk used were also used by Hart in a match against Goldust (Rhodes) from 1997.
WWE
PWMania

Adam Page On The Differences Between Himself and His Character

“Hangman” Adam Page made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “I don’t really think I have had a mentor. I would say that I looked up to The Young Bucks while I was in Japan. So I learned a lot from them in some ways and from Kenny Omega, but I have never really had a mentor in wrestling.”
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Dark:Elevation Tapings From 4/20

The 4/25 AEW Dark:Elevation episode was taped earlier tonight in Pittsburgh before AEW Dynamite. Here are full spoilers- -The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, 10 & Alan “5” Angels defeated Luther, Serpentico, Tito Oric, Bulk Nasty & RC Dupree. -Kris Statlander defeated Julia Hart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

Bill DeMott Shoots On What Happened With The WCW Stars At WrestleMania 17

During an appearance on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, Bill DeMott talked about himself and other WCW stars appearing at Wrestlemania 17 in 2001. Just a week prior to the event, Shane McMahon was announced as the new storyline owner of the company. Here is what DeMott said:
WWE
PWMania

Jim Ross Reveals His Favorite Version Of Hulk Hogan

Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, was asked if his favorite version of Hulk Hogan is classic babyface with the Red and Yellow or heel Hollywood, or Mr. America. “I really liked Hogan as a heel in the NWO....
CELEBRITIES
#Elevation#Aew Dark#Combat#Aaron Solo#Hikaru Shida Ruby Soho#Andrade Family Office
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Results – April 20, 2022

It’s Wednesday night and you know what that means! We are live from Brittsburgh I mean Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A match I never thought I’d see! Punk vs Dustin! First time ever! Impressive that Dustin can still perform this week for being in his early 50’s. This is going to be a classic style wrestling match. Starting with some mat work from both men. Crowd is really back and forth. Punk attempted a falcon arrow but it was a little sloppy so he turned it into a roll-up pin. Dustin goes for a cross body but goes falls to the outside. He looks to have injured his knee. Back in the ring, Punk is really working that knee. Punk takes a hard bump on the apron. We get a THIS IS AWESOME chant! Dustin with some offense. He gave Punk 10 punches in the corner, jumped down and tweaked his knee again. Turns out it was a set up for his Canadian Destroyer/Code Red. Punk attempts the GTS but Rhodes counters. Punk puts the figure four leg lock in the middle of the ring. This match looks to be an tribute of an old Dusty vs Flair match. Punk likes to do incorporate old classic matches into his matches. Mainly Bret Hart matches. Dustin hits the Cross Rhodes and follows it up with a piledriver and Punk kicked out at 2! Dustin with some punches like his father. He goes for the bionic elbow but Punk counters and attempts the GTS again but his leg gave out and instead went for a pin.
WWE
PWMania

Road Dogg: “I’m Still Not 100% Sure The Montreal Screwjob Was All Real”

Road Dogg talked about the Montreal Screwjob during the latest edition of “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast. The Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event was where Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done to have Michaels win the WWE Title as Hart was leaving for WCW.
WWE
PWMania

Dasha Gonzalez On The Rock Messaging Her, Who Helped Her Get Into AEW

Dasha Gonzalez made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. The Rock messaging her about her 2020 appearance on Titan Games:. “Two or three months later, I got a message from him (The Rock) saying how proud he was of me...
WWE
PWMania

AEW ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game Confirmed, Fan Chants Recorded After Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that “AEW: Fight Forever” is the name of the first-ever console video game from the company. PWMania.com reported a few weeks back how AEW had filed to trademark “Fight Forever” for wrestling/video game use, which led to speculation on the title of the game. The name now has been confirmed.
VIDEO GAMES
PWMania

Brody King and QT Marshall Matches Confirmed For NJPW Collision

More matches have been announced for NJPW Collision on May 15. Impact Wrestling’s Jake Something will make his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut as he takes on AEW’s Brody King while AEW’s QT Marshall will face Karl Fredericks. NJPW issued the following:. More matches have been made...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PWMania

Kyle O’Reilly Speaks Out On His Transition From WWE NXT To AEW

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Kyle O’Reilly talked about his transition from WWE NXT to AEW:. “So many of the guys in AEW, it was kind of like a reunion or homecoming. Guys that I went to Japan with or were in Ring of Honor with or the Independents with, and now we’re on this huge platform together. I never had the luxury of making it to the main roster, so I didn’t really get that experience. So coming over here, it feels like I’m having that main roster run now because it’s a major show. It’s huge. I’m traveling to a different city every week. It feels now like I’m in the big leagues. Even though I was in WWE, I was still part of NXT, which had an amazing run and was awesome, and I loved my time there. But now I just feel a little more comfortable, I guess, just a little more at home, which is weird saying that because I’m still so new here. But yeah, I’m pleased to have made this jump.”
WWE
PWMania

Report: WWE Interested In Bringing FTR Back

WWE reportedly has interest in bringing back FTR, who are the current AAA World Tag Team Champions & ROH World Tag Team Champions. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will reportedly see their AEW contract expire this summer, but Fightful Select reports that AEW is able to retain the option year on their contract, which the company will likely do. It’s believed that news will be coming out soon on the option year being exercised or a contract extension.
WWE
PWMania

Ricky Starks Reveals How He Feels About AEW’s Growing Roster, More

Ricky Starks recently did an interview with Forbes.com. Here are the highlights:. Crowd reactions: “I’m beloved in any city that I go to… I try not to even indulge in the negative stuff and focus mainly on the positive. It’s cool to see that the new people who have never seen me before are just as impressed with it, [as] entertained by it as the OG fans.”
WWE
PWMania

QT Marshall Speaks Out On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW For WWE

During an interview on Cultaholic.com’s Desert Island Graps podcast, QT Marshall talked about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE:. “We talk every day. Every day. I know what’s – he doesn’t go into full detail of what’s going to happen when he’s about to go out there, but obviously, we still communicate. He’s the closest thing I have to a best friend, I guess. He’s somebody that really went above and beyond to open a door for me, and he’ll be the first to tell you, he opened the door. I did all the work. You do need it sometimes, you do need someone to open that door for you, and he was willing to do it. At the same time, I was going to work really hard also knowing that his name and reputation was kind of stamped onto my back. It made me work even harder, because at the end of the day, and I say this all the time, I thought he would go back to WWE before AEW had become a thing. I was like, I was going to train Brandi, I’ll work out with Cody for All In, all this stuff, but eventually he’s eventually going to go back to WWE because there was no AEW. So, you know, I was OK with that, I’m not gonna go to WWE. They’ve already told me no. So, I’ll just be his friend, and that’s it. We’ll hang out. We only live thirty minutes from each other, and I was super excited, just to have a peer in the wrestling industry that kind of looked at me as a peer.”
WWE
PWMania

AEW and NJPW Announce First-Ever Joint PPV Event, “AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door”

April 20, 2022 — Moments ago on AEW: Dynamite live on TBS, the hinges were fully ripped off the Forbidden Door, as it was announced that AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling will present their first ever joint pay-per-view special this summer. “AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door” will take place live on Sunday, June 26, at the United Center in Chicago, featuring marquee matchups between members of AEW and NJPW’s world-class rosters.
CHICAGO, IL
PWMania

Tony Khan and Takami Ohbari Talk More On AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with SI.com about the upcoming AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event on Sunday, June 26th:. “It would have been unfathomable to collaborate on a pay-per-view when AEW first started, but a lot has changed since then in the world of wrestling,” said Khan. “I believe we’ve earned their trust. We started working closely together last year. The more we’ve collaborated, the better the relationship has become and the more trust we’ve built. It’s culminating at this huge event on pay-per-view with the stars of AEW and the stars of New Japan Pro-Wrestling colliding at Forbidden Door.”
WWE

