BOSTON — Five young teenage girls are facing charges in the brutal beating of a young woman in Downtown Crossing. According to a police report, the juveniles pounced on the victim after making a comment about her hairstyle. The attackers reportedly called the victim “white [expletive] with braids” and told her she could not wear her hair in the style because she was “not Black.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO